Four injured after Saturday morning fire in Belair-Edison

Four people were injured after a fire spread to two rowhomes Saturday morning in Baltimore.

It happened about 6 a.m. at the 2800 block of Erdman Avenue in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after crews arrived because of heavy fire showing from the two-story homes, the department said.

Three men and a woman were treated or evaluated at the scene by EMS. The fire also spread to adjacent units, according to BCFD. The cause is under investigation.