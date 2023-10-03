Son of James Rouse, Harborplace visionary, opposes demolition of Inner Harbor destination

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Pratt Street Pavilion at the Inner Harbor is undergoing renovation. The construction process should end this spring. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

The developer leading the effort to reimagine Harborplace says its time to move on from glass pavilions once seen as the crown jewel of downtown Baltimore’s 1980s renaissance before it went the way of all failing malls.

But plans to demolish the aging twin structures seem all wrong to Jimmy Rouse, whose father, Columbia founder James W. Rouse, helped bring the then pioneering festival marketplace to the Inner Harbor 43 years ago.

“Those two pavilions served as a model of urban redevelopment throughout the world, really, internationally as well as nationally,” Rouse said Monday. “There’s no need to tear them down. What’s needed is to reinvigorate them after they were neglected and mismanaged by ... previous owners.”

The younger Rouse, who owned the popular Louie’s Bookstore Cafe in Mount Vernon during the 1980s and 1990s, responded to news that the struggling, two-story retail center would be demolished to make way for redevelopment.

P. David Bramble, managing partner of MCB Real Estate, has said his firm and team of architects are aiming for a uniquely Baltimore gathering spot that mixes retail, housing, office and possibly hospitality while showing off the waterfront.

There is no timeline for demolition, as the project is still in the community engagement and design process, Alexandra Hughes, a spokesperson for MCB Real Estate, said.

Harborplace, which broke ground in 1979, was the brainchild of James Rouse, and built and owned by the Rouse Co. It was modeled after Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, which opened in 1976 as a a European-style “Festival Marketplace.” The market featured local food and merchandise stalls.

In its early years, it became the largest U.S. tourist attraction after Disney World and it was long considered successful, drawing tourists to the Inner Harbor and sparking an urban renewal trend at at obsolete waterfronts around the country.

Jimmy Rouse, for one, believes the pavilions still have a role to play, criticizing demolition plans as a waste of time, money and opportunity.

With significantly more people living downtown than more than four decades ago, the pavilions could be repurposed and much more successful today in housing a market of purveyors of seafood, dairy, wine and produce, Rouse argued.

Such merchants were part of his father’s original concept, “a vision that my father had that was very near to his heart having grown up in Easton, a small town, which had individual purveyors and was so much a part of his excitement as a child,” Rouse said.

“He used to take me every Saturday to shop at the North Avenue market because he loved that mix of food purveyors,” said Rouse, whose father died in 1996. “He wanted to transplant that to Harborplace originally. It didn’t work then, but now it could work.”

Small shops and craftspeople selling locally made products and a revamped amphitheater for performances could round out the future mix, Rouse said.

Jimmy Rouse, at left in this file photo, opened Louie's The Bookstore Cafe in 1981 as a restaurant providing employment for musicians, painters, writers and other artists intent on pursuing their craft. It also allowed them space to showcase their work. It closed in 1999.

“The opportunity of Harborplace, with the increased number of residents living downtown, is to go back to my father’s original concept,” Rouse said. “This would be a tremendous hit in the center of our city and could pave the way for a larger plan of how we reinvent the area around the harbor all the way to Camden Yards.”

Rouse said he also has concerns about demolition occurring before the developer locks in a fully vetted and financed replacement. That, he fears, could lead to a scenario similar to the razing of downtown’s Mechanic Theater, where no redevelopment has occurred.

Bramble, Baltimore native, who struck a deal to acquire the pavilions in April 2022 has said that besides being inviting, accessible and safe, the redevelopment needs to make financial sense. That means renovating the pavilions is off the table, he said.

City officials have backed Bramble’s approach and concept.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement late Monday that the pavilions symbolized innovation and investment in downtown infrastructure 40 years ago.

“They’ve now sadly become an example of the decades of neglect that my administration is fighting to overcome,” Scott said. “Dave Bramble and his team have shown their commitment to working with all of Baltimore to pursue a redevelopment plan that takes into account voices from all of our communities.

“I know their efforts will usher in a new standard of excellence for the Inner Harbor,” Scott said.