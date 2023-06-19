Advertisement
Baltimore City

Man found dead in West Baltimore residence Monday morning, police say

Baltimore Sun

A man was pronounced dead at a West Baltimore residence early Monday morning after police responded to an assault report, according to Baltimore Police.

Around 3 a.m., patrol officers responded to an assault report in the 3700 block of Rosedale Street in Rosemont. Upon arrival, they located a man who appeared unresponsive in a residence. Officers conducted a force entry to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

