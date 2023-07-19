Teen who nearly drowned in Roosevelt Park Pool in June died weeks later, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A teen boy who nearly drowned in a city pool in June died a few weeks later from his injuries, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.

The Roosevelt Park Pool in Hampden was closed June 7 when a group of young people accessed the facility, police said at the time. The North Baltimore pool was operating on weekend-only hours then at the time, and was set to open for weekday swimming the following week.

Police and firefighters responded to the call and found the teen at the bottom of the eight-foot-deep end of the pool. Firefighters dove in to retrieve him and performed CPR before the teen was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police said at the time the victim was about 16.

The teen was hospitalized in critical condition and eventually died on June 29 from injuries sustained, Baltimore Police said. Police did not identify the victim.

The police department’s homicide unit started investigating the matter soon after the teen was hospitalized, then-Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference hours after the near-drowning.

At the conference in early June, city officials warned teens of the dangers of pool-hopping during the city aquatics centers’ off hours.

“We want our young people, we want everybody in Baltimore to enjoy our pools — that’s why they’re free,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “But you have to do that when the pools are open, when there is a lifeguard on duty.”

At the time, officials touted that all city pools would open the following week with free entry. However the Patterson Park Pool did not open then and city officials said it would be closed this summer due to flood damage and renovations, as well as a splash park in Cherry Hill.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Belson contributed to this article.