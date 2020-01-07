Maryland was bothered by robocalls more than any other state in 2019, according to a new report.
The Federal Trade Commission last year said Maryland ranked ninth in the United States in the volume of robocall complaints in 2018.
Let’s Talk, a website that shares news on cell phone carriers and manufacturers, completed a study that found Marylanders received on average 18 robocalls per month in 2019. The state with the fewest average robocalls was Alaska, where residents received an estimated 3.3 robocalls per month.
In the study, Let’s Talk examined robocall complaints and call frequency data from the Federal Trade Commission and YouMail, a robocall blocking company, and assigned each state a score. The scores were weighted, with the monthly number of robocalls per person in each state according to YouMail accounting for 40% of the score and the number of monthly robocall complaints per person made to the Federal Trade Commission accounting for 60 %, the report states.
YouMail estimates between 60 and 75 billion robocalls were placed in 2019 — a stark increase from the estimated 47 billion placed in 2018 and 30 billion in 2017.
Other states that appeared high on the list with Maryland include Nevada, Colorado, Delaware and New Jersey.