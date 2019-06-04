The Windup Space to reopen as 'Rituals,' to honor DIY and arts roots

A former bartender said The Windup Space in Station North will reopen as “Rituals,” a bar and music venue that he says will honor the former space’s do-it-yourself and arts community roots.

Émile Joseph Weeks, who has worked as a bar manager at Ida B’s Table and as a bartender at Pen & Quill, wrote on Facebook that Rituals “will be a DIY venue and bar, designed to showcase the interconnectivity of the wondrous city of Baltimore.”

He did not specify when he expects to open the new venue and did not return requests for comment Tuesday.

The Windup Space closed its doors Saturday after nearly 11 years of fostering a unique atmosphere at its 12 W. North Ave. location. The venue booked a variety of acts, hosting comedy shows, funk music dance parties and film screenings, along with various other arts events.

Weeks wrote on Facebook that he plans to continue that DIY tradition.

“The DIY scene and local arts community loved Windup Space, there are many memories whose energy has blessed this space,” he wrote. “I am honored and humbled to be able to continue creating more memories and serving the local DIY and arts community.”

