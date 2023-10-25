Second firefighter dies after being injured in Northwest Baltimore rowhouse fire: ‘Selfless until the very end’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Black bunting adorns the Fifth Battalion fire station at 5500 Reisterstown Road on Wednesday afternoon as a reserve company mans the station. Baltimore City firefighter, Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo, of Engine Co. 46, died from injuries sustained fighting last week’s blaze that ripped through multiple rowhouses on the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A second Baltimore City firefighter who was injured while fighting last week’s fatal two-alarm blaze has died, amplifying the department’s devastation while it still reels from the death of the first colleague.

Baltimore City Fire Department Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo died while being treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, officials said Wednesday, less than a week after the six-year veteran of the department was hospitalized with burn wounds sustained during the Thursday fire that killed another firefighter and injured three others.

Advertisement

Rinaldo, 26, was taken to Hopkins burn center at Bayview on Thursday after being injured in the Northwest Baltimore fire and remained in critical but stable condition over the weekend. The fire department said over the weekend that Rinaldo was expected to have a lengthy hospital stay.

The fire department said in a news release that Rinaldo was injured while battling the fire and rendering aid to another firefighter, Rodney Pitts III, who died Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Both firefighters were hurt as crews tried to control the blaze that ripped through multiple rowhouses on the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue at about 3:45 p.m.

Plastic flowers are seen on the porch of a rowhouse on the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue where Firefighter/EMT Rodney Pitts III, a member of Engine Co. 29, died battling a two-alarm fire last week. A second Baltimore City firefighter, Lt. Dillon Rinaldo, of Engine Co. 46, died this week after being hurt while fighting last week’s blaze and rendering aid to Pitts. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Pitts, a 31-year-old who started as a firefighter and EMT in August after joining the department last year, was stationed in Park Heights on Engine 29. He graduated from Digital Harbor High School in 2011 and was excited to serve the city as a firefighter, officials said last week.

The first viewing for Pitts was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon, and a funeral was set for Friday morning.

No plans for Rinaldo’s funeral were available Wednesday afternoon, the fire department said.

A fundraiser established for Rinaldo, which had raised more than $117,000 by Wednesday evening, said the lieutenant had gotten engaged recently and a wedding was scheduled for May. He and his fiancee had also recently adopted a puppy.

It is with deepest regrets to report that Baltimore City Fire Department Lieutenant Dillon Rinaldo passed away last... Posted by Fair Lawn Fire Department on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Before coming to Baltimore, Rinaldo served with the fire department in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, where his father, Ralph, was once chief and currently serves as deputy chief. The fire official’s son joined the department as a junior member while he was still in high school in 2012, the Fair Lawn Fire Department said on Facebook. He left the department five years later to pursue his “dream job” of becoming a career firefighter.

“The older members remember Dillon growing up as firehouse kid,” Fair Lawn Fire Chief Jacob Mamo posted on Facebook as news of the lieutenant’s death broke Wednesday morning. “Most of us served with him a few years back and of course we are all reminded of his presence since his father is an active member.”

The North Jersey borough and its fire department gathered Friday for a prayer service in Rinaldo’s honor. The Bergen County-based fire and rescue squads said they planned to raise funds for Rinaldo’s family Thursday evening at the final home game for Fair Lawn High School’s varsity football team, the Cutters. Rinaldo, a 2015 graduate of the school, was once a quarterback for the team.

Advertisement

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott visited Rinaldo last week while he was in the hospital.

“His willingness to put others before himself, to try to protect his fellow firefighters and every resident, is a testament to his character and unwavering commitment to this work,” Scott said in a statement Wednesday afternoon, calling Rinaldo a “true hero.”

Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo died from injuries received while fighting a rowhouse fire. (courtesy of Baltimore Fire Department)

“His memory and legacy in Baltimore will live on as an inspiration to all public servants in our city,” Scott said.

In a statement, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said the fire department, freshly grieving from Pitts’ death, had “felt that unbearable pain cut deeper” with Rinaldo’s death.

“If you see a firefighter, give them a hug, console them, lift them up,” Mosby said. “Remind them that we are here for them, and they can lean on us.”

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin tweeted that Rinaldo’s death was “devastating news” and that the two fallen firefighters “will be remembered as heroes,” calling them “selfless until the very end.”

Advertisement

“The Baltimore community, specifically our first responders, need our support right now,” the outgoing Democratic senator said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Baltimore owes a debt to Rodney Pitts III and Lt. Dillon Rinaldo that we will never be able to fully repay,” City Councilman Mark Conway tweeted.

Baltimore owes a debt to Rodney Pitts III and Lt. Dillon Rinaldo that we will never be able to fully repay. Their courage and ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten, and my heart remains with their grieving friends, family, and colleagues.https://t.co/AcuJCM6P6n — Councilman Mark Conway (@MarkConway4th) October 25, 2023

In addition to Pitts and Rinaldo, three other Baltimore firefighters were injured in the Thursday blaze that spanned four rowhouses. Firefighters Seth Robbins, a 17-year veteran; Keith Brooks II, a 14-year veteran; and Tavon Marshall, a three-year veteran, were treated and released from the hospital. Rinaldo’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, a spokesperson for that office said.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Fire department flags will fly at half-staff for the next 30 days, the agency said Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are still probing the cause of the fire in the Woodmere neighborhood. One of the charred houses was a rental, two were vacant properties, and one was occupied by an owner, according to city housing data. It’s unclear where the fire started.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation into the fire’s cause. Baltimore Police’s arson and homicide units also are investigating. No authorities have said whether arson is suspected.

Advertisement

The deadly blaze came as the city’s fire department was recovering from the deaths of three firefighters who were killed last year as they attacked a burning vacant property on South Stricker Street in New Southwest/Mount Clare, a neighborhood in Central Southwest. That fire, one of the deadliest for fire responders in the city’s history, also seriously wounded another firefighter.

In Baltimore, vacant properties burn at twice the national rate — but a Baltimore Sun investigation found the city had lapsed in its efforts to avoid placing firefighters in greater danger by keeping track of such homes.

Thursday’s fatal blaze came two weeks after the City Council approved James Wallace to lead the fire department.

The city’s previous fire chief, Niles Ford, resigned in December after a line-of-duty death report publicized administrative and procedural missteps taken by the department before and during the South Stricker Street fire. The same month, family members of the three firefighters killed filed a notice with the city of their intent to sue, saying the deaths were preventable.