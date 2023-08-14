Brooklyn, community policing and building on reforms: First town halls give clues about Baltimore Police Commissioner nominee Richard Worley

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore’s nominee for police commissioner faced an early test in his tenure leading the agency when a series of shootings at a Brooklyn neighborhood block party wounded 30 people, two fatally.

Richard Worley, who was tapped as acting commissioner less than a month before the early July tragedy, points to how he handled the aftermath as indication of his leadership potential. Worley implemented a comprehensive internal review of the police’s actions, expected to be released soon, and acknowledged shortcomings in a tense City Council hearing weeks later.

While the city still awaits a full accounting of police failures, Worley said the steps he’s taken show his willingness to take accountability and be frank about where the agency needs to improve.

“What you’re gonna learn from me, if you haven’t yet: I am brutally honest. I am going to tell you when we screw up. I’m going to tell you when we did well,” Worley told Baltimore Police Accountability Board members at an Aug. 7 meeting. “That’s how I got to this position. That’s how I’ve been in every single position I’ve been in. And that’s how I continue to do it.”

The Baltimore native has embarked on a series of town halls and community meetings to introduce himself — or reintroduce himself — to the city he’s policed since he joined the agency 25 years ago in 1998. Five more public meetings are scheduled before Labor Day. Monday evening will be Worley’s first in-person town hall, held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Lord’s Church on Park Heights Avenue.

The town halls thus far have given clues as to Worley’s goals: to continue the progress the department has made under Commissioner Michael Harrison, to meet the requirements of the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice and to tamp down the city’s persistent violent crime.

He will have to win the approval of the City Council, which has not announced when it will consider Mayor Brandon Scott’s selection, after postponing an initial date until after the town halls are complete. Worley has not, to date, granted an interview request from The Baltimore Sun. And his selection has faced some pushback from police accountability advocacy groups concerned about Scott’s process and what they consider a lack of transparency.

Here’s what we’ve learned about Worley’s priorities after the first few town hall meetings:

Continuing on previous commissioner’s ‘path’

Worley would take over leadership of Baltimore Police from Harrison, whose four-year tenure has largely been lauded by officials, people charged with monitoring consent decree progress and advocates.

Worley’s pitch: He’s the man to continue that work.

He’s described as having a unique understanding of the agency, rising from within its ranks, as well as a front-row seat to reforms and initiatives implemented by Harrison. Worley specifically cites the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy, relationships with federal and state partners, and work with city agencies as key to continuing Harrison’s work.

“I made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to leave the Baltimore Police Department until the city had reduced violent crime and was back down under 300 [homicides],” Worley said. “Commissioner Harrison has put us on that path. It’s my job to continue us on the path.”

Some community advocates, however, have questioned the wisdom of promoting a commissioner from within the Baltimore Police, given the department’s troubled track record of unconstitutional policing and the success of Harrison, who arrived from New Orleans.

‘Building trust’ essential to city’s future

Worley has cast himself as a devotee to community relations, calling it a “strong point” of his.

As evidence, the onetime Northeast District commander pointed to a newsletter he began while in command and a directive to his officers to patrol on foot to meet people on their beats.

“Enforcement has a time and place. But just walking the community, talking to the citizens, talking to people that are out, playing ball with the kids, getting to know the kids — and just building trust, building a rapport with the citizens of Baltimore — that’s how you’re going to get to know your post,” Worley said during a virtual town hall Wednesday.

The department previously called for officers to spend 40% of their time on nonenforcement community activities, but has fallen short of that goal, in part due to staffing shortages. Worley, too, has said demands on patrol are preventing the department from devoting more time to those efforts.

To help address the volume of calls for service, Worley said the department is looking to hire additional civilians and will task supervisors with conducting investigations, including in the Public Integrity Bureau that conducts administrative probes into policy violations.

Brooklyn shows community policing needs work

Questions during the Police Accountability Board meeting and the two town halls held last week varied widely: from the effect of the marijuana law change on policing to how the department investigates police shootings to how it ensures that high-quality officers are being promoted.

During a telephone town hall geared toward older adults, several questions focused on specific areas of the city.

Other questions over the three meetings centered on the mass shooting July 2 in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

Worley has publicly acknowledged failures of the department to know of the event in advance and to properly respond once it learned of the hundreds-large gathering. Reporting from The Sun last month revealed that the agency was aware of the party at least 2 1/2 hours before the fatal shootings, according to police dispatch audio.

In town halls last week, Worley said the police review of its actions is ongoing. That investigation is expected to review body camera footage, dispatch recordings and GPS locations.

He also anticipates additional arrests, saying detectives are “getting close” to identifying who “actually pulled the triggers.” One teen so far has been charged in connection with the mass shooting, but not for shooting anyone himself. The Sun reported police recovered shell casings from at least 12 guns from the scene.

“I got a feeling in the next couple weeks there will be some investigations that are going to lead to arrests and some more individuals being held accountable,” Worley said.

The series of shootings, likely the largest mass shooting in Baltimore history, was partly a failure of community policing, Worley and others have said. To build trust, which Worley said is critical to moving the city forward and solving crimes, officers need to be present in communities and interact in ways outside of solely responding to calls for service.

Baltimore Police Commissioner nominee Richard Worley is pictured in September, joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1998. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“We have to get to where Brooklyn wants us at their community day. They want us to participate. And we want that with every community,” Worley said.

Scott said last month the city is conducting its own internal review following the incident involving a broader set of city agencies. He declined to say how long he expected the review to take and said an external review, suggested by some members of the City Council, was unnecessary.

Guns, misdemeanors and group violence efforts

Here are a few other things Worley said during meetings last week about the department’s work:

In response to questions about getting guns off the streets, Worley touted the number of gun seizures and gun arrests made in recent years, repeating Harrison’s praise for the statistics. (Some research shows the number of arrests for illegal gun possession doesn’t result in fewer shootings, and that broad stop-and-search practices are less effective than focused, intelligence-driven strategies.)

Worley called it a “good thing” that police were again making misdemeanor arrests, answering a question about illegal drug activity in the city. The commissioner candidate said “we weren’t able to make” them for a few years, likely referring to former state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby’s policies. Current state’s attorney Ivan Bates has created a citation court docket for low-level offenses, amid some questions from critics about how it will be equally enforced across the city.

The city’s group violence initiative, dubbed Group Violence Reduction Strategy, targets those most at risk of perpetrating or falling victim to violence with services or consequences. It has expanded from a Western District pilot to the Southwest, with additional districts scheduled for expansion. Worley says it is going “very well,” despite the expected difficulty in “spreading resources” to a new area. “My job is to make sure, as we expand it, it continues to work in the districts we’re expanding to, while not losing ground in the districts we’ve already been in.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.