Mayor’s pick for Baltimore Police commissioner is ‘actively looking’ to move into the city, as city law requires

The mayor’s pick for Baltimore Police commissioner is “actively looking” to move into Baltimore City, as is required for the city’s top cop, the mayor’s office said Wednesday.

Richard Worley, who is serving as acting commissioner, was a resident and registered voter in Anne Arundel County, as of November, according to a report to the mayor and Baltimore City Council on police department command staff’s residencies. Public records indicate he lives in Edgewater.

The mayor’s office said in a Wednesday statement that Worley has been “actively looking to re-establish residency in the city, which he and his wife began doing well in advance of his elevation.” The statement said Worley, who grew up in Pigtown, is currently serving as “acting” commissioner and would become interim commissioner when the confirmation process “formally begins.”

Mayor Brandon Scott tapped Worley as his selection for the permanent police commissioner role last Thursday, the same day Scott announced Michael Harrison’s departure from the role. Harrison had been police commissioner since 2019. Worley’s nomination will be subject to City Council consideration.

Baltimore’s City Charter requires all heads of departments and bureaus appointed by the mayor — including police commissioners — to be city residents and registered voters at the time of their appointment and throughout their service.

Appointees who sign a declaration of intent to relocate have six months from the date of their appointment to do so. If they fail to, their appointment “shall” be terminated, the charter says.

According to Worley’s April financial disclosure, he owns or co-owns three properties, separate from his primary residence. Two are in Pasadena and Glen Burnie; a third appears to be in Dundalk. His spouse owns his primary home; that address is not provided in the Board of Ethics disclosure, which covered the 2022 calendar year.

The city’s residency requirement has come up in recent conversations about high-level vacancies in city government. At a May hearing before City Council, Baltimore’s Human Resources director said it was an impediment to recruiting and hiring, particularly with potential candidates who already live in the region.

For instance, the city was interested in hiring a staffer who was serving in an acting capacity for a bureau head, but that person didn’t want to sell their house in Baltimore County, Human Resources Director Quinton Herbert said.

Councilwoman Danielle McCray, in the May hearing, defended the requirement, saying executive leaders should live in Baltimore: “I understand what you’re saying about barriers,” she said, “but that’s my home.”

Baltimore also requires the police department’s upper command staff to live and register to vote in the city for the duration of their terms. That requirement went into effect on Jan. 1 of last year. Employees have 120 days from the date of their hire or promotion to begin living in the city, per city statute. Those who fail to comply, it says, are “automatically terminated.”

Worley was exempted from that residency requirement, despite serving as deputy commissioner of operations beginning last September, due to a carve out in the rules that exempts employees who were already colonels when it went into effect and who were subsequently promoted to deputy commissioner.

Still, Worley had given notice of his intention to move into Baltimore City, then-Commissioner Michael Harrison wrote in the November report. It was unclear in the report when exactly Worley gave the notice.

A separate “legacy clause” exemption allowed command staff members already in place as of Jan. 1, 2022, to be able to continue their employment and live outside the city.

The November report on command staff residencies indicated Worley lived outside of the city, as did Brian Nadeau, the deputy commissioner of public integrity; Monique Brown, the chief of detectives; and Kevin A. Jones, the chief of patrol. The other deputy commissioners, Sheree Briscoe and Eric Melancon, both live and are registered to vote in Baltimore City.

The report said Nadeau lived in Prince George’s County, as of November, while Brown and Jones lived in Baltimore County.

Nadeau and Jones are exempt from residency requirements because they became members of upper command prior to Jan. 1, 2022, according to the report. Nadeau was hired as deputy commissioner in September 2019, while Jones was promoted to colonel in May 2021, it said.

Brown was promoted to colonel on Nov. 6, 2022, and would fall under the residency requirement. The report, dated Nov. 18, 2022, said she had given notice of her intention to move into the city.

The department did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday seeking an update on upper command staff residencies.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.