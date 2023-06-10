A homegrown Baltimore Police commissioner: Bringing baggage from BPD’s history or ‘best of both worlds’?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, right, plus other law enforcement officials held a press conference at City Hall to announce Richard Worley as new interim Commissioner, left. (Kevin Richardson )

Mayor Brandon Scott heralded his pick for police commissioner as a fellow “son of Baltimore,” a leader grown from within the department, someone who climbed his way up the ranks since his start in 1998.

Richard Worley, the mayor said, has Old Bay in his blood: “That means a lot to me.”

Advertisement

But given the Baltimore Police Department’s laundry list of scandals and unconstitutional practices, a decadeslong track record in its ranks potentially carries some baggage.

The next commissioner will be tasked with tamping down persistent violent crime — the city has suffered 300 killings each year since 2015, though shootings are trending down so far in 2023 — as well as continuing to reform a force the U.S. Department of Justice said in 2016 routinely violated the civil rights of residents, particularly Black Baltimoreans living in lower-income areas.

Advertisement

Some question what Worley’s vision is, and how his background within the department might color his understanding of community needs.

“Nothing that we put on paper is actually going to influence change in the culture of BPD. That change has to be demanded,” said Ray Kelly, a longtime activist. “We worry that Worley is groomed, trained and brought up in the culture that oppressed the Black community.”

Worley offered a limited picture of his goals at Thursday’s introductory news conference with the mayor, saying he wanted to “continue what we’re doing.” Asked what he hoped to change, the police official said changes already had been made — shifting from a “warrior” to “guardian” mindset and lowering crime while reforming as an agency.

The Pigtown native patrolled the Western District, spent time overseeing the Northeastern District, then jumped onto the command staff. He served nearly nine months as deputy commissioner for operations before leapfrogging over three others to be named acting commissioner upon the resignation of Michael Harrison, the New Orleans chief who then-Mayor Catherine Pugh brought to Baltimore in 2019.

Richard Worley, left, is introduced at Baltimore City Hall as interim police commissioner. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is at right. (Kevin Richardson )

Tapping someone from within eliminates time spent learning the city and the department, and potentially avoids conflicts with City Council members, rank-and-file officers and the leaders of the union that represents them.

Worley is a familiar face to many, known as someone who “gets things done,” Democratic Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said.

“We already know Worley,” he said. “He understands what needs to happen and he knows how to get things done. The officers respect him, therefore they want to get things done under his leadership.”

Kelly and others, though, worry the city risks regressing to increased and harsher enforcement. They want more clarity around Worley’s approach, particularly toward the reforms mandated by the federal consent decree.

Advertisement

“[Does he approach it] as, ‘This is what the department has to check off the list, in order to get out of it’ — or does he approach it as, ‘This is how we actually change this department into what the consent decree says we should be?’” Kelly said.

Piecing together Worley’s policing vision

Harrison will leave big shoes to fill. Known nationally as a reform-minded leader, he is credited by many in Baltimore for setting the department on a better path, with steady leadership and an understanding of the nuances of a consent decree.

Worley likely has benefited from working under Harrison, according to Chuck Wexler with the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington-based think tank. He’ll be positioned to combine Harrison’s innovations with his deep knowledge of Baltimore.

“Worley represents the best of both worlds,” Wexler said.

Still, the BPD veteran’s career has yet to be fully scrutinized. The city has not released any internal affairs history for the acting commissioner, which The Baltimore Sun has asked for, and the department has not responded to requests to interview Worley.

Those who worked with him describe a series of assignments across the city where he showed his intelligence and a community-oriented mindset.

Advertisement

John Skinner, a former deputy commissioner who is now a lecturer at Towson University, called him hardworking and dedicated, with a “tremendous” amount of experience.

Frederick H. Bealefeld III, whose five-year tenure as a commissioner from 2007 to 2012 remains the longest in decades, called Worley a “prudent pick.” He’s smart and leans into the crime fight, said Bealefeld, who also noted Worley’s community orientation.

“Ultimately, in Baltimore — and I don’t mean to disparage any other policing strategies — if you’re not connected to the communities, you’re really going to be in trouble,” said Bealefeld, who also grew up in Baltimore. “That’s where ultimately the rubber hits the road. ... He understands that.”

From left, Ken Thompson, lead monitor of the consent decree, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Deputy Police Commissioner Richard Worley appear May 11, 2023, at a scene where an officer shot a 17-year-old. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

With homicide and shooting numbers down compared to last year, along with progress on the consent decree, Bealefeld said, that gives Worley “a little bit of a cushion from the legacy of Commissioner Harrison.”

Former Baltimore Police Major Mike Hilliard, who became community services director of Northeast Baltimore’s Harbel Community Organization after retiring in 2003, said Worley maintained a good rapport with communities as Northeast District commander.

Advertisement

“He really cares about the community he serves,” Hilliard said. “He’s honest, he’s engaged, he’s not evasive.”

After Freddie Gray’s death from injuries sustained in police custody in 2015, Hilliard saw relationships between Black residents and police deteriorate in other areas of the city, but said it wasn’t as bad in the Northeast.

In a scathing report detailing the causes and consequences of Baltimore Police’s Gun Trace Task Force scandal, Worley condemned the city’s zero-tolerance policing approach of the early 2000s as “the worst thing we could’ve done.”

He told the report’s authors he believed his “feelings of revulsion at BPD’s large-scale arrests of suspects” were widespread within the agency. In one passage, he recalled times when he left arrest scenes because he didn’t want to be part of what the department was doing.

Other instances have been less flattering. In 2004, The Sun described a memo written by Worley and two other Southwestern District sergeants directing officers to make at least two arrests a week and setting minimums for pulling drivers over, stop-and-frisk pat downs, curfew violations and parking tickets.

“You have made your supervisors look very good to the command staff,” the memo said. “However, we still have a few of you who do not wish to perform like the rest of us, thus, this memo.”

Advertisement

The union at the time blamed department leadership for pressure to lower crime numbers and increase arrests, while critics of the memo raised red flags about performance quotas, which they said can create illegitimate police activity.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison (center) holds a news conference to discuss 2019 violence. Deputy Commissioner of Operations Michael Sullivan (left) and Chief of Patrol Richard Worley (right) listen to Harrison. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun )

Baltimore resident Stacy Fields said she is wary of Worley’s leadership after he declined to release the name of an officer who shot her dog, Kincaid, in her yard in 2013. Fields, who sued the department and received a settlement, wanted transparency and an apology from the then-commander of the Northeast District.

”Even just an apology, ‘Sorry this happened to you.’ We got nothing from him,” said Fields, adding that she never spoke to Worley directly and wished him luck in his new role.

According to a Sun article at the time, Worley did not name the officer because threats had been made against him.

“It was just a tragic incident that occurred,” Worley said then.

More recently, Worley stepped into controversy when he described a teen who police shot during a foot chase, in which the teen drew a weapon, as displaying earlier “characteristics of an armed person.” At a news conference after the May shooting, Worley didn’t specify what the officer saw. The department declined in subsequent days to explain those “characteristics.”

Advertisement

One defense attorney told The Sun the phrase was terminology police have created to justify stopping people on a “hunch.”

Confirmation process to include ‘robust’ engagement

Worley’s nomination will have to confirmed by the City Council, but many council members already are praising Scott’s choice.

Such support is important given Baltimore’s “really, really difficult” politics, Bealefeld said.

“You have to have someone besides the mayor in your corner,” he said.

Kelly and other activists stress Worley’s confirmation isn’t assured. They hope the public will scrutinize Worley closely and that he’ll make himself available to community members.

Kelly said he looks forward to hearing more from Worley, particularly given he was “there when the department was at its worst” and that the community has fears about “the resurgence of the old culture.”

Advertisement

“What does Worley’s history tell him works the best for Baltimore City?” Kelly said. “I get that he’s from Baltimore, so he understands the culture of Baltimore. But what is his perspective on how to address it?”

Ralikh Hayes, deputy director of Organizing Black, said he’d love to see council members solicit questions from community members before they vote on a nominee. Hayes added he believes any commissioner candidate should release their disciplinary file.

“The police commissioner controls a force of 700-plus police, all of them armed. That’s a small army, in my opinion,” Hayes said. “I would like to know who controls the small army.”

From left, Angelo "Taps" Dent, Eleanora "Glory" Dent and Sarah "Lex" Humphreys secured rows of a banner that displayed the names of 333 people killed in 2022 in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore’s track record vetting police candidates is far from perfect. Former Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, another internal candidate, resigned in 2018 after less than four months in the role amid an investigation into his finances. He pleaded guilty to failing to file federal tax forms.

The city then created a two-month vetting process for the subsequent nominee, Joel Fitzgerald, who ended up withdrawing.

Harrison, who ultimately accepted the job, attended town hall meetings across Baltimore before the City Council’s vote.

Advertisement

Scott’s approach to nominating Worley was unusual: He didn’t create a job description laying out priorities for candidates and a salary range or announce a national search. Scott simply announced Harrison was resigning and Worley was his nominee to replace him.

Harrison is paid more than $287,000 a year on a contract that was to expire in March. Worley’s current salary is about $208,000.

It’s impossible for a commissioner to escape politics, given that they serve at the mayor’s discretion, said Bealefeld, who added that he was surprised Scott picked Worley without a nationwide search.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Scott will seek the Democratic nomination May 14 for a second, four-year term.

”You can’t ignore that [mayors] are politicians, and they want to get reelected,” he said. “The biggest thing the mayor owns in Baltimore is public safety — what’s his score card like for public safety during the last four years?”

While the city’s violence is down this year, small changes are not enough in voters’ minds, Bealefeld said.

Advertisement

”It’s got to be dramatic,” he said. “With incremental drops, people are like, ‘Dude, they’re still firing shots outside my window. There’s still dead bodies out there.’”

Bryan Doherty, a spokesman for the mayor’s office, said there will be a “robust community engagement plan” to introduce Worley. Details will be announced, he said, “as we move towards the confirmation process.”

In a YouTube video the department posted last month, Worley laid out statistics he said showed improvement by the agency. There was a 21% reduction in homicides in the first quarter compared to last year, he said.

“We’re going to continue to do what we started four years ago with Commissioner Harrison,” he said in the video. “We’re going to continue to reform the police department. We’re going to continue to fight crime.”