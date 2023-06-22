Three Federal Hill residents were arrested after a standoff against BGE on Warren Avenue

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A tense, day-long standoff between city residents and Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. on Thursday ended with the arrest of three women on charges of interfering with a public utility, trespassing and refusal to leave.

Claudia Towles of Fells Point, Maggie Fitzsimmons of Washington Hill and Sandra Seward of Federal Hill stood outside a rowhome on Warren Avenue in Federal Hill from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., facing a large drill and a line of BGE workers.

The women said they were attempting to prevent BGE from shutting off the gas to five homes on Warren Avenue without proper notice, which they said happened to four of their neighbors Wednesday after they refused to consent to the external gas regulators installation.

Residents from the Federal Hill neighborhood are in a stand off against BGE on Warren Ave as “the company planned to shut off resident’s gas,” according to community residents on site pic.twitter.com/XEdDQdGHcW — Jennifer Gable (@GableJenny) June 22, 2023

BGE has been upgrading natural gas pipes for years in an attempt at modernization; however, residents have concerns about the visual appeal, the safety and possible cost of the regulators on the facades of their historic homes.

A citywide coalition of eight community associations united on June 15 in Fells Point to announce their plan to file a petition seeking a temporary restraining order against BGE over the natural gas upgrades.

The citizens, represented by former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, say they had planned to file the lawsuit Thursday morning, but did not have the time after hearing of BGE’s plan to shut off service to five more residents.

“We are standing here today to prevent an unlawful act from BGE, which is a termination of service,” said Towles to The Baltimore Sun. “We are here because BGE has put profits over people, these infrastructure upgrades and these new installations have not in any way been mandated by local or federal law.”

According to Vignarajah, BGE has “very few” grounds for which they can terminate service to a customer, including not paying the utility bill or denying reasonable access to company equipment. Vignarajah says that BGE does not have legal grounds to disconnect gas services to customers because they do not consent to the installation of external regulators.

“The code of Maryland regulation specifies that if they [the customers] deny you reasonable access to their equipment, that’s a problem … but they [BGE] are trying to install new equipment, and that is not grounds for BGE to decline service,” said Vignarajah.

Vignarajah said that residents were not lawfully informed by BGE that their service was going to be disconnected, evading the requirement by the Maryland Public Service Commission to notify customers at least 14 days before the termination.

“They literally dropped off a pamphlet between 9 and 10 a.m. [yesterday], and by lunchtime they cut off service at four residencies,” said Vignarajah.

BGE spokesperson Talon Sachs emailed a statement to The Sun Thursday night regarding the arrests.

“Today, unfortunately, residents interfered with our scheduled work in Federal Hill by purposefully entering an active work site, this action put our contractors at risk of injury,” Sachs said. “We safely stopped work to allow the proper authorities to intervene and will continue our work when it is safe to do so.”