The Maryland Transit Administration is holding a series of open houses later this month — and business leaders are hosting a separate one Tuesday — to ask the public how they think the next 25 years of transit should look for the Baltimore region.
Riders have already requested better connectivity, more frequent and reliable service, additional bus stop amenities like shelters and benches, and improved customer service, among other wants. The feedback will be incorporated into the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan, which will define the MTA’s future goals for buses, trains, light rail and the metro subway.
“We’re developing a 25-year plan to serve the needs of the core service area,” which includes the city, and Baltimore, Howard, Harford and Anne Arundel counties, said Holly Arnold, the MTA’s deputy administrator and chief planning, programming, and engineering officer.
The plan, mandated by the state legislature, lays out 29 new “regional transit corridors," which have high transit ridership, connect to job centers and other places people want to go, and have demand for additional investment and all-day service.
The proposed corridors are:
- Morgan State University to Port Covington
- Glen Burnie to Port Covington
- Glen Burnie to Annapolis
- Glen Burnie to Crofton
- Convention Center to Middle River
- Towson to UM Transit Center
- Towson to Hunt Valley
- Towson to Port Covington
- North Plaza to UM Transit Center
- White Marsh to Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Fallston to Aberdeen Proving Ground
- Mondawmin to Port Covington
- Rogers Avenue to City Hall
- Mondawmin to Reisterstown
- Mondawmin to Northwest Hospital
- Ellicott City to Convention Center
- West Baltimore to Hopkins Bayview
- Sparrows Point to Hopkins Bayview
- State Center to Hopkins Bayview
- Walbrook Junction to Berea
- Laurel to Halethorpe
- Mondawmin to Hopkins Bayview
- Halethorpe to UM Transit Center
- BWI Airport to Laurel
- BWI Airport to Columbia Town Center
- Odenton to Clarksville
- Ellicott City to Silver Spring
- Annapolis to Union Station
- Bel Air to Edgewood
Democrat Del. Brooke Lierman, who led the legislative push to require the MTA to create the plan, noting the administration expects a population increase of 300,000 people by 2045 regionally, said the plan is about “building a transit system that allows for fewer cars on the road.”
“Our roads will not be able to sustain it,” she said, adding that transit is also environmentally friendly. “We cannot rely on single-occupancy vehicles to get every employee to their job. Many employees can’t afford cars or don’t want to drive.”
Don Fry, president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, said business leaders want “a plan that’s bold but has an attainable vision that can be implemented.”
“Since the Red Line was canceled back in 2015, there really has not been any major transit initiative in the Baltimore region," Fry said, referring to the planned east-west light rail line Republican Gov. Larry Hogan called off, calling it a “boondoggle.”
BaltimoreLink, the MTA’s recent overhaul of the region’s bus routes, “does not spur any major economic development or meaningfully improve access to jobs for residents," Fry said.
And he and other transit advocates are worried about future investment.
The MTA faces a $2 billion shortfall for capital projects over the next decade, and the latest six-year capital budget for transit is 10% smaller than current spending levels, according to the agency’s own data. Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn has attributed it to the completion of current capital projects.
“We need to make sure we start changing the transit investment in the Baltimore area,” Fry said. “This is an opportunity for business leaders, the public, transit advocates and others to really try to have an impact on what that plan is going to look like.”
The MTA meetings will take place at the following places and times:
- Oct. 21 - Howard County - Elkridge Library - 4-6 p.m.
- Oct. 22 - Baltimore City - Mondawmin Mall - 4-6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - Baltimore County - Towson Library - 4-6 p.m.
- Oct. 28 - Harford County - Edgewood Rec. & Community Center - 5-7 p.m.
- Oct. 29 - Anne Arundel County - Severna Park Community Center - 4-6 p.m.
The Greater Washington Partnership and the GBC, along with the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, Get Maryland Moving, WTS Baltimore Chapter, and YPT Baltimore, are hosting a separate event discussing the plan from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the American Visionary Art Museum.
Lierman said the business leaders’ interest in more transit shows it’s needed for the city and surrounding area to prosper.
“Many business leaders are engaged in following the work of the MTA and pushing for a more robust transportation system in Central Maryland,” she said.