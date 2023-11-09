Baltimore City Council members disappointed over mayoral veto, send letter to Mayor Brandon Scott

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A majority of Baltimore City Council members accused Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday of ignoring community input and failing to be transparent in his redistricting map process. Scott on Monday vetoed a council-approved redistricting map, which automatically allowed his own map to go into effect.

In a letter sent to the mayor Wednesday afternoon, Council President Nick Mosby and seven other council members asserted that the map they had narrowly passed late last month addressed the mayor’s concerns that there weren’t enough anchor institutions in certain areas or equalized enough populations across the map.

“So many communities from each of our districts stepped up and made their voices heard ... They wanted leadership, and to feel well represented in this building for the next decade,” the council members wrote. “They deserve that as an absolute bare minimum, but this result fails them ... The council’s process was transparent, included the feedback from the community members and ensured that the citizens of our city had a seat at the table. Your process did not.”

They also said the mayor “ignored purposefully” their request to give the council enough time to debate overriding a veto by waiting until Monday evening to exercise that option.

Scott vetoed Mosby’s map minutes after the council began its meeting, according to Mosby, who was unable to pull together a vote to override the mayor’s veto. According to the city solicitor, the City Council would not have been able to host a special meeting in response, and at the earliest would be able to act at its regularly scheduled Nov. 11 meeting — too late to override a veto.

The mayor’s office declined to comment on the letter.

Under Scott’s map, some neighborhoods like Little Italy and Harbor East, as well as the city’s sports stadiums, will move to new council districts. The council’s map would have left those areas untouched. The letter stressed that the council-approved map would have left intact much of Scott’s map, while allowing neighborhoods, like Morrell Park in Southwest Baltimore and Bolton Hill in West Baltimore, to remain contiguous.

“The key word is ‘petty,’” said District 11 Councilman Eric Costello, who signed the letter. “It’s a petty attempt by the mayor to win, for the sake of winning, at the expense of the people of this city.”

In addition to Mosby and Costello, District 13 Councilman Antonio Glover, District 4 Councilman Mark Conway, District 5 Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, District 12 Councilman Robert Stokes, District 14 Councilwoman Odette Ramos, and Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton, of District 6, signed the letter.

The letter does not include signatures from District 3 Councilman Ryan Dorsey, District 9 Councilman John Bullock, District 2 Councilwoman Danielle McCray, District 10 Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, District 7 Councilman James Torrence, District 8 Councilman Kristerfer Burnett or District 1 Councilman Zeke Cohen.

All 15 council members and the mayor are Democrats.

Baltimore Sun reporter Hannah Gaskill contributed to this article.