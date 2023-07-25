Where to give feedback, learn more about Maryland’s revived Red Line project

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Transit Administration leadership will host five open houses to seek feedback on the Red Line, the east-west public transportation line revived last month by Gov. Wes Moore’s administration.

The information sessions on the once-canceled transit project will run from Wednesday until next Tuesday throughout the city and in Baltimore County. The same information will be presented at each meeting, and materials will be posted on the project’s website.

Advertisement

The open houses will be held at these locations:

Harcum Hall at St. Bernardine Church, 614 Mt. Holly St. in Baltimore on July 26, 4 to 6 p.m.

Baltimore War Memorial, 101 N. Gay St. in Baltimore on July 27, 3 to 7 p.m.

on July 27, 3 to 7 p.m. University of Maryland Biopark, 801 W. Baltimore St. in Baltimore on July 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Drive in Baltimore County on July 31, 3 to 7 p.m.

Hampstead Hill Academy, 500 S. Linwood Ave. in Baltimore Aug. 1, 3 to 7 p.m.

Announcing the revival of the east-west transit route last month, officials said they are seeking community input and conduct new reviews of different plans over the coming months. The final product is expected to take years as officials seek federal funding for the project.

Advertisement

Transit officials are still determining whether the route, which would connect Woodlawn in the west with Johns Hopkins Bayview in the east, will be served by bus, light rail or heavy rail.