Buses or trains? Tunnel or surface? Maryland transportation officials workshop plans for Baltimore Red Line proposal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Residents mill about during an open house Thursday night at Woodlawn High School to discuss preliminary alternative maps for the Red Line transit route in Baltimore. (DILLON MULLAN/BALTIMORE SUN)

Light rail trains would attract nearly double the number of daily trips to the revamped Red Line compared with buses, according to a technical analysis by a Federal Transit Administration data tool.

At Thursday’s first of four open houses that have been scheduled to discuss proposed routes connecting East and West Baltimore, Maryland Department of Transportation officials emphasized that the mode of transportation has yet to be determined.

Advertisement

“There have been some thoughts about the mode being decided. It has not been decided,” Red Line Senior Project Director Allison Scott said at Woodlawn High School. “We’re going to use the rest of the year to get all the feedback.”

The department used the data tool to analyze three proposed routes for buses or trains.

Advertisement

The first proposed route, which is similar to the 2015 proposal nixed by then-Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, would construct a tunnel from Woodlawn in Baltimore County to Edmondson Village in West Baltimore. The route would also construct a tunnel between Harlem Park and Canton that passes under downtown, Harbor East and Fells Point.

The first map would also place a stop in Woodlawn near Woodlawn Drive and Interstate 70, while the other two would stop farther north near Woodlawn Drive and Security Boulevard.

The second and third proposed maps consist of all surface-level routes for buses or trains and have similar stops in West Baltimore but differ in how they pass from downtown to Bayview.

The second proposed map follows Fleet Street and Eastern Avenue from Harbor East to stops in Fells Point and Canton along Patterson Park and to Highlandtown.

The third proposed map travels from Harbor East along the harbor with stops near Canton Waterfront Park and Canton Crossing shopping center.

The technical analysis was completed by the Federal Transit Administration’s STOPS model, which analyzes ridership and census data.

The analysis determined that light rail along the tunnel route would attract 33,000 to 35,500 daily trips, including 12,000 to 13,500 from zero-car households. Buses on the same route would attract 17,500 to 24,000 daily trips, including 6,000 to 8,000 from zero-car households.

Light rail on the second route would attract 29,500 to 31,500 daily trips, including 11,500 to 12,500 from zero-car households while buses on the same route would attract 12,000 to 16,500 daily trips, including 4,500 to 6,000 from zero-car households, according to the technical analysis.

Advertisement

Light rail on the third route would attract 28,500 to 30,000 daily trips, including 11,000 to 12,000 from zero-car households while buses on the same route would attract 11,500 to 16,000 daily trips, including 4,000 to 6,000 from zero-car households.

The department said it has already heard from previous public feedback sessions “to get the Red Line built quickly” as well as strong support for light rail and mixed opinions on tunnels versus surface routes. The department says the proposed routes for both buses and trains would run in physically separated lanes for at least 90% of their length.

While the first route, which would require tunnels, is the fastest, it would also be the most expensive.

The transportation department estimates that the tunnel route would take nine to 12 years to construct and cost $5.9 billion to $7.2 billion for light rail and $4.1 billion and $5.7 billion for buses. End to end for buses or trains would take 44 to 48 minutes with an annual capital cost per trip of $21 to $26.

The second and third routes would take six to nine years to construct and cost $3.2 billion to $4.6 billion for light rail and $1.9 billion to $2.7 billion for buses. End to end for buses or trains would take 55 to 60 minutes with an annual capital cost per trip of $14 to $18.

The tunnel route would offer fewer stops, with 35 connections to frequent buses compared with around 45 connections to frequent buses for the surface routes. The surface routes would also reach 143,000 to 151,000 “transit critical” residents within a quarter mile of a station compared with 136,000 for the tunnel route.

Advertisement

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, announced in June that his administration was resurrecting the once-canceled Red Line transit project. Hogan canceled the project after the state had already spent $300 million during the initial planning process, forfeited $900 million in promised federal funding and redirected $736 million from the state to road projects primarily in suburban, white areas.

Residents at the open house said the public transit options would benefit their community.

“If this is built, this is really going to help quality of life where I live as far as making things more bike-able,” Beth Allen, 62, of Woodlawn, said. “This would help the young people live in my area and still have access to the city.”

Her husband, Adam Allen, said he used to take buses, light rail and the MARC train as part of a two- to three-hour commute from Woodlawn to Annapolis. He was one of multiple attendees concerned about bus routes to and from Red Line stations.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“They have to have shuttle buses to the neighborhoods,” Adam Allen, 58, of Woodlawn, said. “If I have to take my car there, then why not take it all the way in?”

Raymond Briggs, 68, of Woodlawn, said he wishes the Red Line would expand farther into eastern Baltimore County.

Advertisement

“This is stopping here at Bayview. We all feel it should be going out to Sparrows Point because of all the business and jobs out there. Don’t stop here. Keep on going so you can expose people to jobs and employment,” Briggs said.

Jessica Macer, 30, of Bolton Hill, said she hopes the new Red Line is reliable.

“I used to take the buses as a teenager in high school. I never thought it was reliable, but I could do it because I had time to waste. I don’t anymore,” Macer said. “My family lives out in the county. If I thought I had a system that was more reliable, I would take it there and over to Canton and travel to different events the city has.”

More open houses will be held: