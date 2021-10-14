New speed, red-light and commercial cameras are coming to Baltimore. Here’s where they’ll be.

New red-light, speed and commercial vehicle height cameras are coming to Baltimore City toward the end of this month, the city’s department of transportation said in a news release.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said the cameras are part of the City’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System to help promote safe driving and reduce speeds in school zones.
The new cameras will be implemented around Oct. 25, the agency said.
Speed cameras
Speed cameras detect cars going at least 12 mph above the speed limit, resulting in a fine of $40. They can be found at:
- 5200-5400 blocks Cedonia Ave. (northbound and southbound) – Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
- 600-1000 blocks N. Fulton Ave. (northbound and southbound) – Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts
- 3100-3500 blocks Hillsdale Road – Calvin Rodwell Elementary School
- 4500-5300 blocks Walther Ave. – Arts & Ideas Sudbury School
Red-light cameras
Red-light cameras take photos and video of cars with the red-light signal visible, both before the vehicle enters the intersection and while it is driving through it. A violation is $75. They can be found at:
- Patterson Park Avenue at Orleans Street
- Ellwood Avenue at East Fayette Street
- Huntingdon Avenue at 28th Street
Commercial vehicle height cameras
The Commercial Vehicle Height Monitoring System is used to record images of commercial vehicles traveling on a truck restricted. The vehicle’s height conveys to the monitoring system that the vehicle passing the camera is a truck. When a truck is detected by the system, photos and video are taken of the vehicle from the front to capture the registration identification of the vehicle’s cab. The fine is a warning for the first offense, $125 for the second offense and $250 for the third.
- 1700 block of E. Preston St.
- 1000 block of Milton Ave.