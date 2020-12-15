Baltimore City recycling pickup to resume in January, Mayor Brandon Scott says

Nearly four months into a citywide pause on recycling pickup due to the coronavirus pandemic, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that the service is set to begin next month.
Curbside recycling pickup in Baltimore will likely resume Jan. 19, Scott said during a press conference.
In August, the city’s public works department suspended pickup to focus on trash collection, saying it had a shortage of workers because of increased demand from the pandemic as well as summer heat. At that time, recycling workers were redeployed to trash pickup. The department needed about 230 workers daily but only had about 150, officials said at the time.
Since then, officials have pushed back a restart date for recycling several times, frustrating some residents eager to place their cardboard, plastic and paper on the curb once more.
Meanwhile, city has established recycling drop-off locations in each of its 14 districts in an attempt to fill the void.
After calls for increased pay for sanitation workers proliferated during the pickup pause, Baltimore’s spending board gave seasonal sanitation workers full-time positions and gave a $500 bonus to all sanitation workers in November.
Recycling pickup also was put on hold for about three weeks in June following a virus outbreak at the Eastern Sanitation Yard.
It’s a problem several other major cities have encountered, including nearby Philadelphia, which made headlines for combining the waste and recycling streams in order to lessen its load.
“This is a perfect storm for local governments: more garbage and recycling to collect and less people to collect them,” said David Biderman, CEO and executive director of the Solid Waste Association of North America, an advocacy group representing public and private waste management professionals. “Hopefully, we learn from this so we don’t repeat the suspension of the curbside collection.”
The key takeaway is that cities need to allocate more resources to their sanitation departments to ensure they’re ready to handle emergencies that may increase the load of residential trash and cripple the workforce, Biderman said.
“What this reflects is that waste collection has been under-resourced from a budget perspective. The City of Baltimore would be able to collect more trash if they had more resources available to them to do it,” Biderman said.
Baltimore has already disbursed more than $2 million to private companies for emergency trash collection services during the pandemic. Those payments are set to be evaluated by the city’s Board of Public Works on Wednesday.
“We have to build in more resiliency into municipal sanitation budgets in the future,” Biderman said.