Early results of a new Baltimore Police campaign recruiting men and women to “Be a Part of the Greatest Comeback Story in America” are promising: Applications soared to 476 in the month after the launch, nearly double the previous month. In fact, the department has lured more applicants so far this year than in all of 2018.
It’s too early to see a surge of new officers from the media blitz, launched in July. It will take four to six months for applicants to become hires, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.
Yet, those hires can’t come too soon. As of Oct. 1, the department has hired 128 officers and lost 143 to attrition -- a net loss of 15 officers. And those 128 hires put the department well below a track to meets its goal of 300 new hires a year.
Amid the high attrition rate and anemic hiring, Harrison and others express hope that the recruiting bump, technological efficiencies and more strategic use of civilians will put the department on a stronger footing to man patrols in a city staring down a fifth year in a row of more than 300 homicides.
“The department is seeing a large number of applications. It’s sizeably larger than it has been because of our digital marketing campaign," Harrison said last week.
"We’re now working to vet those applications to see how many of those people who will make it through our process, but it’s very promising,” Harrison said.
A $200,000 marketing campaign was announced in July to help fill the department’s ranks, aiming to hire more women, minorities and city residents. Baltimore has about 2,500 sworn officers and Harrison has not specified how many more are needed, saying it depends in large part on how quickly the department improves its technology and efficiency.
So far this year 3,643 people have applied, up from 3,039 total last year and more than double the double the number who applied in 2017.
The department in the past has struggled to quickly perform background investigators. In February, Harrison chose to set aside funding for an outside consulting firm, saying he wanted to complete a broader review of recruitment first. Police spokesman Matt Jablow said last week that the department no longer has a backlog, and that it has slashed the time between when applications are received and reviewed.
Candidates now are often fully vetted within three to four months as the unit has become more efficient, he said.
Leaders of the police officers’ union said in a recently released report that the department has fewer sworn background investigators than it did at the beginning of the year.
The police union said the department must hire between 400 and 500 new officers, which would bring staffing levels up to the approximately 3,000 officers on the force in 2012.
Last year, city officials attributed a jump in applications in part to a new online process, which they said widened the applicant pool and streamlined their path.
Officials say it’s early to draw conclusions about the current campaign. But Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he is optimistic.
“It’s going very well. It’s showing signs of improvement. More people are beginning to apply," Young said. "I think by the end of the year, we should be seeing some numbers that we can produce, but right now it’s very encouraging.”
Attrition has remained a problem for the past 10 years, with an average of 232 officers leaving yearly, according to department figures.
In 2015, the department lost 243 officers, but hired just 91.
The same year, six city officers were charged in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray. Gray’s death put the department under greater scrutiny after the U.S. Department of Justice conducted a civil rights investigation and found officers regularly violated the rights of residents. The investigation resulted in the city and Justice Department in 2017 entering into a consent decree that requires the department to undergo sweeping police reforms, including fulfilling a comprehensive staffing plan.
Harrison said a staffing study should be completed by the end of the year. In addition to new hires, he plans to use more civilians for clerical duties and increase the use of technology to lessen paperwork so that officers can concentrate on their police duties.
Recruitment is part of Harrison’s broader crime-fighting strategy to reduce the workload for officers, especially in patrol, which has a vacancy rate of 26%, according to last year’s staffing study.
The FOP plan released this week highlighted recruitment as a top concern. It called for a greater effort to assign administrative duties to civilians. The union has also called for the department to look into other incentives to draw officers from other agencies, such as a signing bonus, as well as new incentives for officers who have recently retired.
Reached last week, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso declined to comment for this article.
The increase in applicants hasn’t affected the quality of those seeking to join the Baltimore department. Records show that about 58% of the applicants this year — before and after the campaign — meet the minimum hiring standards.
City and police have sought to hire more women, minority and local hires. Most of the applicants are African American and men. About a third are from Baltimore, another third are from elsewhere in Maryland, and the remaining third from out of state. Those demographics are not substantially different from the months before the campaign.
Councilman Ryan Dorsey questioned the department’s staffing strategy. He said some jobs staffed by sworn officers could be easily filled with civilians at less expense. Dorsey said that many sworn officers are doing desk work because they are found to be unfit for patrol.
Although that number fluctuates, last year at this time 88 officers were listed as being on “light duty,” and 38 others were on medical leave. An additional 34 were suspended, as the force has seen a large number of its officers investigated or charged with various crimes or infractions.
“It begs the question of why they are still working for the department at all? Personnel files, being as opaque as they are, we don’t know the exact reason but I’m sure there are officers working [administrative shifts] because they are a liability to put them on the street," Dorsey said. “Something about their track record, they are too great a risk.”
Dorsey also questioned whether the applications would actually result in more hires, noting the challenges facing other agencies looking to hire.
A survey of 412 police departments in the U.S. and Canada by the Police Executive Research Forum found that 66% of agencies reported a drop in applications over the past five years. It attributed the declines to a diminishing number of ex-military members who have traditionally been a source of recruits, an improved job market giving potential recruits more job options, and increasingly challenging police work.
Baltimore officials say they face one more recruitment challenge: "Negative feelings about the department.”
For comparison, neighboring Baltimore County says it is struggling to attract new hires.
“All the agencies are seeing it across the country, but we are very aggressive and looking at other avenues,” Baltimore County Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said.
County police hired 101 recruits in 2017, 85 in 2018, and 42 this year for its June academy class, but it expects to hold another academy class before the end of the year.
New Baltimore officers make $51,953 while county officers make $54,000 a year.
Baltimore County is under greater scrutiny for its hiring practices after the U.S. Department of Justice sued last month, alleging that a written test for police recruits was unfairly biased against African American applicants.
Once a city officer is hired, they must undergo 1,400 hours of academy training. Harrison’s long-term crime plan calls for the department to relocate the academy to a new facility that can accommodate up to six classes of 40 to 50 recruits, or up to 300 new recruits annually. The current training academy in Northwest Baltimore can accommodate only four classes a year and requires renovations.
Kenneth Thompson, the head of the federal monitoring team overseeing the Baltimore Police consent decree, said he believes Baltimore’s increase in applicants is encouraging.
“They are certainly progressing. It is certainly a tough environment nationally,” Thompson said. “Here in Baltimore, they were actually exceeding their targets. They’ve done some good things. They’ve expedited the processing of applicants. They made progress along those lines."
Ashiah Parker, head of the No Boundaries Coalition, which has long advocated for police reform in the city, said her concern lies with how those new hires are trained.
“I hope they are training as they have been mandated,” she said. “It seems like their recruitment is working. Let’s see if they are able to hold onto them and police in a constitutional manner.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.