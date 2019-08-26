Trump called Baltimore ‘rat and rodent infested’ 4 months after he tried ending its federal rat control funding

Support to keep the program going is important, Strong said. There are the above-mentioned procreation numbers, and there is Baltimore’s long fight against rats. Strong recalled a 1975 headline in The Sun, “The Rat War: No Light At the End of the Tunnel.” Then a director of a troubled youth program, Strong created a subgroup called “Super Rat Fighters” out of 10- to 14-year-olds who had been arrested for breaking the law. They conducted cleanups and spoke to their communities about rodent control and reported health and housing code violations to city agencies. But the rats have persisted despite those and numerous other efforts.