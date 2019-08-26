Trump called Baltimore ‘rat and rodent infested’ 4 months after he tried ending its federal rat control funding

Rats can have sex 21 times a day. A 5-week-old rat can get pregnant and have up to 12 rat babies. Then her babies can have babies. The pesky math: A breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year, according to experts.
Those are the kinds of calculations that haunt Ken Strong, whose job is to eliminate rats in Baltimore’s public housing.
“If we stop, the rats won’t stop,” said Strong, who has been fighting rats in Baltimore since the 1970s. He is now a special assistant with the Housing Authority.
Strong recently faced another challenge: the Trump administration’s proposal to cut funding for his main rat extermination program — right before President Donald Trump tweeted that parts of Baltimore were a “rat and rodent infested mess.”
In March, the White House proposed eliminating the Community Development Block Grant, which is the primary funding source for Baltimore’s public housing rat-elimination program among several other housing programs across the city and country.
Baltimore’s rat program, called HEAL, or the Healthy Elimination of All Pests Longterm, has slashed active burrows across Baltimore’s public housing from 1,836 in 2017 when the program began, to 143 as of the timing of Trump’s tweets at the end of July, according to Strong.
Calls to 311 for rat-related problems fell 35% from 5,510 in 2017 to 3,575 in 2019, according to the Department of Public Works, which partners with the Housing Authority for rat exterminations. Over that same time period, 311 calls for rats in Washington, D.C., grew about 47% from 3,750 calls to 5,500 , Strong said.
Four months after the Trump administration called for removing the grant program that funds rat extermination in Baltimore, Trump wrote “no human being would want to live there” in a series of tweets criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district.
Baltimore’s Housing Authority received $300,000 for HEAL during its first two years of operation. It has applied for an additional $50,000 to keep the program going, according a Baltimore Department of Housing and Community Development spokesperson.
Support to keep the program going is important, Strong said. There are the above-mentioned procreation numbers, and there is Baltimore’s long fight against rats. Strong recalled a 1975 headline in The Sun, “The Rat War: No Light At the End of the Tunnel.” Then a director of a troubled youth program, Strong created a subgroup called “Super Rat Fighters” out of 10- to 14-year-olds who had been arrested for breaking the law. They conducted cleanups and spoke to their communities about rodent control and reported health and housing code violations to city agencies. But the rats have persisted despite those and numerous other efforts.
“The successful control of rats has to be consistent," Strong said. "You have to stay on top of them because they spread so quickly and are so resilient.”
The Community Development Block Grant program, which funded $22 million worth of improvements in Baltimore last year, is incredibly popular across the country. The Nixon administration initiated the federal grant program in the early 1970s as a way to give local control over federal housing funds. Its main goal is to ensure “decent affordable housing,” but it also provides after-school programs to low-income children and assistance on closing costs to purchase homes.
Currently, every congressional district receives or has access to the program’s funds, according to a letter written by a bipartisan coalition of Congressional members April 4 this year in reaction to the president’s budget proposal.
Cummings, who was the subject of ridicule in Trump’s tweet storm about Baltimore, signed the letter that urged Congress to retain funding for the grant program. In the end, Cummings and Congress won. The grant fund was was reinstated in full this summer when Congress passed the appropriations bill.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development still has to approve funding for the rat program this year, according to a city spokesperson. Dr. Ben Carson, Baltimore’s former star surgeon and current secretary of HUD, reportedly had little to say at an April congressional hearing in response to the bipartisan criticism of the administration’s budget slashing.
A spokesperson for the department told The Baltimore Sun that the approval of HEAL is largely administrative; if the funding for the program had been approved in the past, it will likely be approved again.