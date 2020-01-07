The long-anticipated redesign of the park, which began as early as 2013 amid talks of reshaping Baltimore’s Inner Harbor into a 21st century tourist attraction, will mold the space into one that can serve the city’s diverse population all year long, officials said. Sourcing ideas from neighborhood residents, local activists, community groups and families, the development team — comprising the Waterfront Partnership and landscape architecture firm Mahan Rykiel as well as construction manager/general contractor Whiting-Turner — plans to create a space for education, environmental study, health and fitness, recreation and entertainment.