Baltimore email archive still not accessible after ransomware attack

An archive of Baltimore employees’ emails still can’t be accessed after the city’s computer network was attacked by hackers in May, a city official said Friday.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said emails older than 90 days cannot be retrieved. He said he expects the information will be recovered but was not certain.

The ransomware attack that began on May 7 brought down swaths of the city’s computer systems. Email access for employees has been restored, along with electronic payments this week, but the lack of access to the email archive is an indication of how the effects of the attack will continue to linger behind the scenes.

The issue could also hamper efforts by the public to hold the government accountable.

Officials’ emails are generally public records that can be released under the Maryland Public Information Act, and the first indication of a problem with the archive came in response to a request a Baltimore Sun reporter filed under that law in June for 2018 communications about the water outage at Poe Homes.

As Florida cities use insurance to pay $1 million in ransoms to hackers, Baltimore and Maryland weigh getting covered »

“As for responsive emails of Mayor’s Office employees, the Mayor’s Office is unable to retrieve the emails that you requested due to the recent cyber-attack,” a lawyer for the city wrote in response.

An official at the Department of Public Works also mentioned the cyber attack in response to a separate request for copies of agreements between the city and Baltimore County for water and sewer service.

“Many databases and the documents stored on servers remain offline,” the official wrote. “To the extent the requested documents are readily accessible, DPW will work to retrieve, assess, and disclose them promptly.”

Meet Baltimore's IT director, who stepped away from a corporate career and into a ransomware crisis »

The Baltimore County executive’s office ultimately provided the agreements to The Sun.

The city’s lawyers have responded to several PIA requests since the attack began, supplying records on a USB stick in one case and accessing Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s calendars for a period that included dates after the ransomware struck.

While their city accounts were offline, many officials turned to Gmail accounts to communicate. Those messages should be accessible under the public information law, and The Sun has filed a request for messages from some of those accounts that is being processed.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan