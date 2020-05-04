xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal: Key coverage from Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun
May 04, 2020 4:41 PM

The Baltimore Sun on Monday won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting for coverage of a book-publishing scheme that resulted in the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh and helped lead to her federal conviction.

Here is the coverage The Sun submitted to the Pulitzer committee.

