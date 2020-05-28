Baltimore public works employees fired after investigation finds duo took improper trips to Las Vegas, Ocean City

Two Baltimore public works employees were fired after an investigation found they took trips to Las Vegas and Ocean City when they were either supposed to be at work or on sick leave.
A report released Thursday by the city’s Inspector General says that the two unnamed employees — an “Office Support Specialist” and a “Utilities Installation Repair Technician" — were found to be posting photos of vacations on Facebook on days they either clocked in a full day’s work or took time off for sick leave.
According to the report, the first female employee posted photos to Facebook seven times from February 2018 to September 2019 showing various vacations, trips or doctor’s appointments that were taking place on days she had logged a full day of work on her timesheets.
Inspector General Isabel Cumming wrote that the unnamed woman was seen in photos taking trips to Ocean City and Las Vegas as well as in restaurants and stores in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia during those days.
A second male employee, who is also unnamed, was seen in three of the female employee’s Facebook photos on days where he’d taken off for work for being sick, the report reads. The report says he was seen in photos with her in Ocean City in February 2018 as well as in restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia the following year.
Cumming writes that the investigation into the two employees came after Public Works’ human resources department found the two had “submitted falsified requests for bereavement leave.”
“The bereavement leave was determined to be fabricated after [human resources] confirmed the Employees were actually on a family cruise by reviewing pictures posted on Facebook,” Cumming wrote.
In a response letter attached to the report dated May 20, Public Works Acting Director Matthew Garbark wrote the two have since been fired and that the department “is working to recoup the money that was fraudulently reported.”
“Additionally, we have taken corrective action to improve administrative management of staff, oversight of timesheet management, and have retrained staff on the Standard Operating Procedures for payroll,” Garbark wrote.
A spokesman for the department did not immediately respond to questions about who the two employees were and how much money the department lost.