With process reopened, 26,000 people applied for Baltimore public housing in 10 days: ‘We know that there’s a need’

People apply for Baltimore's public housing waitlist at Our Daily Bread Employment Center, a Catholic Charities program, on Friday. The waitlist is open for the first time in four years. More than 26,000 people have applied the first 10 days. The application closes at 11:59 p.m. Monday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

LaTonya Cunningham spends hours each day looking for housing.

The 47-year-old is searching for something better than her current living arrangement, a basement room on North Fulton Avenue, where she sleeps on the floor on top of a blanket.

When she wakes, she walks through neighborhoods in West Baltimore looking for rental signs with affordable prices. So when Cunningham heard that, for the first time in four years, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City was opening preliminary applications to get onto a waiting list for public housing, she promptly signed up.

Her application is one of 26,000 the housing authority received in 10 days. The authority received nearly 17,000 applications in one day on Aug. 1, the first day the online application period opened.

The window to file a preliminary application, a quick account of basic information, closes at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

From the applications submitted in the two-week period in August, 13,000 people will be selected randomly to be placed on a new waitlist. That will start a more detailed process requiring proof of income and preferred number of bedrooms. But people won’t see their names called from that list until the authority’s previous list, which still contains 8,900 names, is exhausted.

The surge of applicants demonstrates the intense demand for affordable housing in Baltimore.

“We know that there’s a need for public housing. When we see numbers come in like that, it only supports what we do here,” said Ingrid Antonio, a housing authority spokesperson, of the onslaught of applications. “We’re not surprised to see that the list continues to grow.”

The income limit for the federally funded rental assistance program varies based on the household’s income category and the number of family members. There are three different public housing waitlists: conventional public housing in which the head of the household is aged 18 or older, senior housing designated for those who are 62 or older and mixed-population housing designed for elderly or non-elderly families facing disabilities.

The housing authority currently manages 19 public housing communities, where 5,695 people live. The agency stopped accepting applications in 2019 because of a lengthy backlog and an average wait time of more than five years to receive housing. People have been gradually placed into housing ever since.

When an applicant’s name reaches the top of the list by their bedroom size or preferred unit, they are interviewed to gauge eligibility.

The authority opened applications again because the contact information on the previous waitlist became outdated as people move locally or leave town. They change phone numbers or don’t have stable housing and consequently can’t be reached in the months or years after they applied.

Kenisha Jenkins-Lee, client employment services manager at Our Daily Bread Employment Center, helps people apply for Baltimore's public housing waitlist Friday. The waitlist is open for the first time in four years. More than 26,000 people have applied during the first 10 days. Applications close at 11:59 p.m. Monday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

This time around, residents can update their information online on their application portal instead of physically going into an office. And those who have reached the top of the previous waitlist but lost contact with the housing authority have a year to reconnect.

Cunningham, who hasn’t applied for public housing before, thinks it’s unfair that the authority’s waitlist was closed for four years.

“It should always be open,” she said.

Despite a large number of applicants, she holds hope her name will be one of the lucky ones selected by a lottery system to be placed on the new waitlist.

“Something is going to come,” Cunningham said after eating lunch at Our Daily Bread Employment Center, one of eight locations where people can go for help applying.

An employee at the employment center helped Cunningham sign up. Nearly 50 others applied at the center during a housing event Friday.

“I’m going to pray that I make the waitlist,” Cunningham said. “God is on my side. I believe I’m going to get it this time.”

Lamont Thomas, 37, has been sleeping outside for two weeks since his rental house on Edison Highway burned after a stove caught fire. He was sleeping in his truck until it was smashed in a hit-and-run days later. Without a truck, he couldn’t make it to his job in Fort Meade. And without the personal documents he lost in the fire, he couldn’t apply for a new job.

Thomas has struggled with depression since his twin 1-year-old daughters died in a car crash this year.

But things are looking up. After spending days walking three miles from Fallsway to his former rental property on Edison Highway, his state ID and other personal documents arrived by mail.

“I jumped for joy” when getting the documents back, Thomas said. He came to Our Daily Bread, a Catholic Charities program, because he heard that workers could help him find employment.

People apply for Baltimore's public housing waitlist at Our Daily Bread Employment Center, a Catholic Charities program, Friday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Sitting outside the building Thursday, Thomas’ face lit up when he learned the public housing waitlist had reopened. He picked up two bags of his belongings and stepped inside, where an employee helped him set up a mailbox at the center and use a computer to submit the housing application.

“I’m gonna come up,” Thomas said. “I always kept a house and kept my rent up. Once I have a job, I’m going to come up.”