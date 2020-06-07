Protests continue Sunday across Baltimore region as demonstrators demand justice for George Floyd, racial equality

For the 10th straight day, demonstrators gathered across the Baltimore region for protests incited by the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death has sparked protests and unrest across the country and in nations around the world.
More than 200 people flooded The Avenue in Hampden outside St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church to protest the police and racial inequality.
Members of the crowd, which was mostly white, shouted for black people to come forward and share their stories and to have their voices heard. With the Avenue shut down, various signs dotted the street with messages like “PoC are made in the image of Christ,” “end white silence,” and “black lives matter.”
The church’s pastor, Jim Muratore, said he helped organize the protest with several other community members. He is planning to continue to have various events and programs to help educate people about racial injustices and to advocate for change.
The pastor said bringing events to the neighborhood is important to not only to show that Hampden is an ally, but because the neighborhood is predominantly white and has had a history of stark racism.
“People are actually dying,” Muratore said. “We have to keep trying, we have to keep stumbling. I am woefully uneducated and that’s my fault but we can’t ignore this and we have to start somewhere.”
Umar Khan, a Hampden resident, led demonstrators in holding their hands behind the heads for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.
Jamel Cole, 31, said right before he came out to protest he was crying.
“To see us come together and know that this is bigger than ourselves,” the Windsor Mill resident said. “I want this to stay in our hearts.”
The crowd interjected Cole’s message, yelling that he matters and “Black Lives Matter.”
Hundreds of protesters marching in Locust Point took a knee and held a moment of silence in honor of Floyd.
Another demonstration in Baltimore, a youth-led protest, marched down Gay Street chanting Floyd’s name and “No justice, no peace.” After gathering at the Baltimore Convention Center, the protestors marched down Pratt Street to Calvert Street, where they knelt and prayed before proceeding to the War Memorial. The group was led by a police escort.
The youth protest was organized by 18 local clergy members headed by Rev. Mark Montgomery and Rev. Rashad Singletary.
City Council President, and mayoral candidate, Brandon Scott, who has appeared at multiple protests, was in attendance and urged the crowd to work together for change.
Kellie Vaughan organized protesters outside Vince‘s Crabhouse in Middle River for the second straight day, the fallout from anger incited by racist comments by the store’s operator, Vince Meyer.
Vaughan said that a second wave of protestors was expected to arrive in front of the Middle River location later Sunday.“
Meyer could not be reached for comment.
"Our goal is to maintain a constant presence here until we shut him down,” Vaughan said.
Baltimore Sun Media photographers Amy Davis and Kenneth Lam and editor Nick DiMarco contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.