Group in Baltimore protests George Floyd’s death, joining demonstrations in other cities Friday

Several dozen protesters marched through downtown Baltimore Friday evening, joining other demonstrations across the nation in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
The group in Baltimore marched up Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. chanting Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter" while wearing face masks and carrying signs as they passed cars, many of whose drivers honked their horns in support.
One woman at Baltimore’s march carried a sign that read “I can’t breathe,” echoing comments made by Floyd captured by bystander video as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was observed holding a knee to Floyd’s neck.
Prosecutors in Minnesota announced charges against the officer earlier Friday.
Similar marches were held in Washington, D.C., Houston, Detroit and Atlanta Friday evening, to protest Floyd’s death and police brutality.
At one point, the group in Baltimore stopped and took a knee on Light Street blocking traffic. Police largely stood aside and detoured traffic. The group later marched to nearby City Hall and police headquarters as police helicopter circled above. The group remained peaceful.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said earlier Friday that the department was preparing to handle both small- and large-scale demonstrations this weekend. He said he’s been in contact with the Maryland State Police, as well as chiefs from across the country.
“We prepared for it,” Harrison said. “There are lessons learned from 2015.”
Baltimore received national and international attention after rioting broke out in April 2015, following the death of Freddie Gray who died a week after he was taken into police custody.
Minneapolis this week saw large-scale protests and rioting, prompting a National Guard presence and an 8 p.m. curfew in the city, measures that were similarly taken in Baltimore in 2015.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Friday he hopes any such local demonstrations remain peaceful “without committing any rioting or burning down stores.”
“To destroy property is just totally unacceptable,” he said.
Baltimore Sun reporters Liz Bowie and Talia Richman contributed to this story.