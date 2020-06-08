Protests continue for the 11th straight day in Baltimore following the death of George Floyd

Demonstrators flooded the streets of downtown Baltimore on Monday, condemning police brutality and racism for the 11th straight day in the region following the death of George Floyd.
Two separate protests in the city drew several dozen people as many marched along Charles Street and others gathered outside the Clarence Mitchell Courthouse for a protest organized by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.
Protests erupted across the country and world after Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Though many of the protests turned violent, Baltimore has largely remained peaceful.
Public defenders flooded the sidewalk outside the courthouse, chanting “Black Lives Matter” as they show “solidarity with their clients and peers across the country.” Maryland’s prison population in 2018 was 70% black, and more than double the national average of 31%, according to a report from the Justice Policy Institute. A spreadsheet distributed by the Black Public Defender Association showed more than 45 other protests are planned across the country for Monday.
Protesters took a knee for 8:46, the same amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground under the officer’s knee. Many wore shirts with a fist and a message: “Sometimes there is justice, sometimes there is just us.”
The group then began to march toward the city jail, drawing a steady stream of car horns and cheers, even from Maryland Transit Administration buses.
Another group of about 30 people met in the 2000 block of Charles St. and began marching toward Johns Hopkins Hospital. As protesters marched, pausing on the corner of St. Paul and 33rd St. to take a knee, the crowd ballooned, picking up more demonstrators along the way.
“Take the city back, take the city back” the protesters shouted.