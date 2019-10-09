The Union Cycliste Internationale, known as the “worldwide governing body for cycling," has selected Baltimore to host a race in its ProSeries of professional racing for three years beginning in 2020, officials said.
Terry Hasseltine, executive director of Maryland Sports and vice president of communications for the Maryland Stadium Authority, said the organization will host a 110- to 125-mile circuit race in the city on Sept. 6, 2020.
The Switzerland-based organization oversees the popular World Tour races, including the Tour de France and similar multi-day stage races in Italy and Spain.
Few details of the planned Baltimore race have been ironed out. The route still needs to be chosen and, while Hasseltine said the event should bring a “$20 million benefit” to the city, the event’s budget and cost remain up in the air.
But the city was included when the UCI announced its calendar for 2020 ProSeries races Wednesday. The ProSeries is a step below the World Tour.
Still, for those close to the sport, Baltimore hosting a UCI road race is a significant win for the city, especially when the organization hasn’t had any significant races on the East Coast in several years.
Ben King, a professional cyclist from Richmond, Virginia, said the last major event on the East Coast was the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in his hometown. The Baltimore race is expected to bring in 110 to 125 cyclists racing for professional teams from across the globe, he said.
King, 30, said he was excited to bring professional cycling to Baltimore, which he described as a region with a strong amateur cycling scene.
“I think the East Coast has a lot to offer and there are a lot of passionate fans of cycling on the East Coast who will finally have an opportunity to, in a way, participate in the action and be there up close and personal with their heroes,” said King, who raced this year’s Tour de France and Vuelta de Espana — the Spanish tour — for Team Dimension Data, a South Africa-based team.
Hasseltine said the Baltimore event is locked in for the Labor Day weekend over the next three years. The organizers want to leverage the event’s popularity into a full Labor Day weekend celebration, as Hasseltine said they plan to host block parties and wellness events with a cycling focus on the Friday and Saturday preceding the race.
“I think, at the end of the day ... this is bigger than just a one-day ProSeries cycling event,” Hasseltine said. “We think this has a net big win for the city beyond just cycling.”
Getting the event was a collaborative effort between the Maryland Sports Commission, Visit Baltimore and Georgia-based Medalist Sports, which will manage the event, Hasseltine said.
Maryland hosted another major cycling event, the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships in 2018 and 2019, in Hagerstown.
Baltimore is hosting another UCI event this weekend in a different cycling discipline known as cyclocross, which is like steeplechase on bikes. The Charm City Cross race is being held Saturday and Sunday at Druid Hill Park.