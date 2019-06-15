Baltimore Pride schedule, road closures and everything else you need to know

Baltimore Pride is this weekend, and there are things you will want to know.

Last year some 30,000 people came out for the annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community — which is one of the oldest pride events in the nation, organizers say — so you might want to have a game plan.

“We just have so many wonderful things,” said Mimi Demissew, executive director of the Pride Center of Maryland.

So here’s what you need to know.

Saturday

Organizers say the “beginning of the merry chaos” on Saturday is the High Heel Race — where competitors will be doing a dead sprint in two-inch heels.

That starts at 12:30 p.m., with the well-heeled lining up at North Charles and E. 25th streets.

The Pride Parade starts at 1 p.m. at the intersection of North Charles and East 33rd streets near the Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus.

Paraders will head south from there, past the Wyman Park Dell to East 23rd Street. The viewing stage is at E. 24th Street, in the parking lot of Brown Rice Korean Grill.

The parade is meant to conclude at 3 p.m.

There’s also a “Pet Parade” for pups and other “furry companions” at 1 p.m. — also on North Charles between 24th and 25th streets.

What’s being dubbed the Pre-Pride Extravaganza, featuring local artists, is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. with a stage at North Charles and E. 22nd streets.

Three bars will be set up along Charles — at 20th, 21st and 22nd streets — and they are open from noon to 9:45 p.m., organizers say.

The Block Party, which encompasses all of North Charles from North Avenue to E. 23rd Street, officially starts at 4 p.m. There will be multiple D.J. sets and a club and house dance party starting just after 7 p.m. The headliner Dej Loaf comes on just after 9 p.m.

Sunday

On Sunday, the Pride Festival will take place in Druid Hill Park, between Swann Drive and the Sundial Pavilion.

Events begin at noon and last until 6 p.m. — including Family Pride, complete with cartoon characters in costume for the kids, and Elder Pride, where people will have a chance to “meet elders from our community and learn about our amazing history,” organizers said.

There will be more artists performing on stage.

A Pride Ball is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Demissew said she is excited for all the different events, and to celebrate the “Unity through Diversity” theme for 2019 with Baltimoreans and others visiting the city.

“Come, be affirmed, have visibility, celebrate our lives, our journeys, our struggles,” she said. “At the same time remember that we are here today because of the hard work of the generations that have been, and realize that there is still more work to do.”

Road Closures

If you do go or are just traveling through the city, there are road closures you should be aware of.

Several streets will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Saturday and won’t reopen until 1 a.m. Sunday. Those streets include North Charles Street between North Avenue and East 23rd Street, and East 20th, East 21st and East 22nd streets between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street.

In addition to the above, North Charles Street will be closed between East 31st Street and East 33rd Street, and Art Museum Drive will be closed from North Charles Street to Wyman Park Drive, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

From 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., North Charles Street will be closed from 33rd Street to North Avenue.

Parking will be restricted in the area, and temporary traffic stops will occur. Those traveling in the area should expect delays, the city said.

