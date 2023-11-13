Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Baltimore rapper President Davo

A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple handgun violations in connection with the fatal shooting of Baltimore rapper President Davo last month.
Police say the 27-year-old suspect, who court records indicate lives in the Mid-Govans neighborhood, shot and killed 28-year-old David Boykins, known professionally as President Davo, on the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue near Clifton Park on the afternoon of Oct. 6.
On Wednesday, regional auto theft taskforce officers arrested the suspect in the 700 block of North Ellwood Street.
Currently, he is being held with a no-bail status at a central booking intake facility. He will have his preliminary hearing on Dec. 5.