InfieldFest returns to Preakness with performances by The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Moneybagg Yo and DJ Frank Walker

The Chainsmokers are set to headline the InfieldFest at Preakness this year.

InfieldFest, a multi-act music concert held in the infield during the Preakness Stakes, will return to the Pimlico Race Course in May after a two-year hiatus for COVID-19.

The festival lineup includes electronic artists Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, DJ Frank Walker and rapper Moneybagg Yo.

The 147th Preakness Stakes, one of three horse races part of the Triple Crown series, is on May 21 in Baltimore. Tickets for the infield concert are on sale and start at $65.

The event, which draws people to a boisterous crowd of thousands, was canceled previously in 2020 and limited to a smaller group of attendees in 2021 because of coronavirus concerns. InFieldFest plans to be back and unrestrained as public health restrictions have eased. Marshmello, a DJ, was scheduled to perform in 2020 before the show was canceled.

InFieldFest transformed briefly in 2021 to “Preakness Live,” a show with a crowd of 3,000 people grouped into socially distanced fenced-in “pods” of eight people. Rapper 2 Chainz and DJ D-Nice headlined last year’s event. Past performances have included Post Malone, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars and other popular artists.

Some changes made to adapt to the pandemic will continue, including an app used to place bets on horse races.