So do the people responsible for last week’s announcement that a deal has been reached that, if the appropriate legislation is passed and money made available, could result in the Preakness staying at Pimlico. In addition to much-needed renovations to the antiquated racetrack, renovations that would dramatically change the look and feel of Pimlico, officials with Baltimore City and the track’s owners, the Canada-based Stronach Group, hope to make the Preakness even more of an event than it already is. The plan, which would include the redevelopment of Pimlico and improvements to Laurel Park, bears a $375.5 million price tag, most of it to be paid through bonds issued by the Maryland Stadium Authority. Construction would take three to four years to complete, with the Preakness remaining at Pimlico the entire time.