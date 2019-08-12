Remaining lanes of Pratt Street to reopen Monday following water main break

The remaining lanes of Pratt Street in Baltimore reopened to traffic Monday, according to the city Department of Transportation — more than a month after a water main break shut down light rail traffic and caused massive traffic delays downtown.
Southbound Howard Street remains closed from Lombard to Conway streets, and the light rail service remains suspended between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations, with the Maryland Transit Administration running buses between the stations for light rail passengers.
“Numerous City agencies — led by the Department of Public Works — along with the Department of Transportation, contractors and private companies, have been working along Howard Street to repair the underground collapse,” said DOT spokesman German Vigil in a statement. “Significant progress has been made to restore the roadway."
One city employee was seriously injured in the July 8 collapse while doing electrical work about 20 feet below ground in the area of Howard and Pratt streets.