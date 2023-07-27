One in critical condition after Thursday afternoon shooting in Fairfield Area, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A male is in critical condition after being shot Thursday afternoon in the Fairfield Area, according to Baltimore Police.

Homicide detectives were notified of the shooting on Potee Street, just north of the Brooklyn neighborhood, due to the unidentified injured male’s condition, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Potee Street about 4:45 p.m. and found the male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds to his back and lower body. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Southern District shooting detectives at 410-396-2499 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.