Maryland congressional leaders, local officials and postal workers to address mail delays

Members of Baltimore’s congressional delegation, local officials and postal workers and union leaders plan to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to address mail delays and processing equipment that is being dismantled.
The officials will speak at noon outside the United States Postal Service Baltimore Processing and Distribution Center, a hub for postal operations in the area, as they urge President Donald Trump’s administration to fix the issues with the Postal Service.
U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume, along with Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson are expected to attend. Leaders of the American Postal Workers Union Local 181 and Metro AFL-CIO will also be there to address their concerns.
Lawmakers said in a release that they plan to discuss how changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have caused “unacceptable and dangerous delays.” Many people are relying on the delivery of unemployment debit cards, retirement checks and medications in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The officials are also expected to provide an update about their legislative efforts in Congress to reverse these changes and investigate the administration’s actions.
The news conference comes days after several congressional delegation members wrote to U.S. Postal Service leadership complaining of “major mail delivery issues” at 14 locales in Baltimore City as well as Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.
This weekend a mailbox in Baltimore City’s Abell neighborhood was reportedly removed, prompting residents to be concerned about delays in advance of the November election.
On Friday, a representative from the local postal union said that six mail processing machines — four in Baltimore and two in Linthicum — were taken out of use in early August and being dismantled. Election mail typically runs through the machines, according to Sherry McKnight, president of the APWU Local 18. Earlier in the week, Vice first reported that mail-sorting machines were being removed or scheduled for removal from USPS processing facilities across the country without any official explanation.
It follows an alarming trend that outlets across the country have reported that mailboxes are being removed wholesale.
The issues have caused many to be concerned about the looming November election where many states are encouraging the use of mail-in ballots instead of in-person voting to limit the spread of COVID-19. Maryland will offer limited in-person voting centers in November but expects 50% of voters to participate in the election via absentee ballot.
In late July, the Postal Service warned 46 states, including Maryland, that their deadlines for requesting absentee ballots might not provide “sufficient time” for ballots to be mailed to voters and returned to the elections office with the required Election Day postmark.
The Maryland elections board has since voted to move that deadline to Oct. 20, which still is one day fewer than the 15 before Election Day that the Postal Service says is the minimum time span.
Trump, a vocal critic of voting by mail, said that the Postal Service cannot handle the millions of vote-by-mail ballots that are expected to be sent this fall because of its inability to access emergency funding he is blocking.
In addition to mailbox removals, there have been widespread mail delays that have been attributed to a hiring freeze and major restructuring of the system’s leadership under the direction of DeJoy.
Some have called for the ouster of DeJoy, a major Republican donor and ally of the president, who has instituted the changes at USPS. Protesters gathered Saturday morning outside DeJoy’s Washington, D.C., home calling for his resignation, according to news reports.
Baltimore Sun reporters Emily Opilo, Sameer Rao and Lillian Reed contributed to this article.