Maryland congressional leaders, local officials and postal workers to address mail delays

On Friday, a representative from the local postal union said that six mail processing machines — four in Baltimore and two in Linthicum — were taken out of use in early August and being dismantled. Election mail typically runs through the machines, according to Sherry McKnight, president of the APWU Local 18. Earlier in the week, Vice first reported that mail-sorting machines were being removed or scheduled for removal from USPS processing facilities across the country without any official explanation.