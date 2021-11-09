Biden to spotlight a still recovering Port of Baltimore as example of infrastructure progress

The Port of Baltimore that President Joe Biden plans to visit Wednesday to showcase his port infrastructure initiatives remains a small player in the nation’s supply chain that still is recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Global trade sputtered in early 2020 as COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world and the effects of the pandemic continue to ripple through supply chain, contributing to congestion at West Coast ports that some worry could lead to a lean holiday season.
But Baltimore’s port, dwarfed in size by its West Coast peers and ill-positioned geographically relative to Asia, still hasn’t quite gotten back to pre-pandemic cargo volumes. It’s also avoided the problems plaguing those significantly larger and busier ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach, California, and elsewhere.
As a result, port officials hope Baltimore’s role in the American supply chain is poised to grow, with the help of millions of dollars in investments in cranes, dredging, ship berths and a critical project to expand the 126-year-old Howard Street Tunnel to move more cargo by rail away from the port more efficiently.
Such projects often rely on the kind of federal investment that Biden is visiting the port to tout. The president will tour the port and give remarks Wednesday afternoon to highlight the $17 billion bound for ports in the recently passed infrastructure legislation, which he hopes will bolster the nation’s beleaguered marine terminals and stabilize supply chains in the years to come.
Biden administration officials said they chose Baltimore partly because of the September arrival of four new container cranes purchased by Ports America Chesapeake, which runs the state-owned terminal under a 50-year lease.
The new cranes, some of the tallest in the world, are the latest step toward doubling the port’s container capacity once the aging Howard Street Tunnel under downtown Baltimore is expanded to allow freight trains to carry shipping containers stacked two-high. That $466 million project will be paid for by a mix of funds from the federal government as well as Maryland, Pennsylvania and CSX.
“Baltimore is an illustrative example in the sense that the container terminal there is a public-private partnership, and the long-term private sector operator of that container terminal is making a very large investment in additional container cranes,” a senior administration official said during a briefing in advance of Biden’s visit. “So it’s an example of the kind of investments that are needed from both the private and the public sector side.”
The infrastructure package, approved by the House late Friday, incentivizes the private sector “to make these kind of long-term investments,” the official said.
The bill provides $8 billion over five years to INFRA, a competitive grant program assisting highway and freight projects, including those at ports. It also contains $2.25 billion for the Port Infrastructure Development Program. That funding, according to the office of Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, will help support navigation dredging and capacity improvements at the Port of Baltimore.
Cardin pushed for the funding as chairman of a transportation and infrastructure subcommittee. The Democrat has called the infrastructure package “a once-in-a-generation-opportunity” for needed improvements.
The Biden administration said Tuesday it is taking steps to not only get more money to the ports, but to allow them to use the funds more flexibly. Ports, it said, will be allowed to tap into cost savings from prior projects to new initiatives addressing supply chain challenges. It cited an upcoming project in Savannah in which $8 million is being reallocated to free up more dock space.
In 2020, Baltimore was the nation’s 12th biggest port, accounting for 1.8% of national imports, according to trade publication Logistics management. By comparison, ports like Los Angeles, Long Beach and Newark each accounted for about 15% of imports.
“The Port of Baltimore isn’t the Port of LA or Long Beach,” said Tinglong Dai, a professor of operations management and business analytics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. “Geographically, it’s very different.”
Many of the goods arriving on those major ports of the West Coast are coming from Asia, sometimes carried by ships so massive that they could not pass through the Panama Canal to the Atlantic even if they wanted to. That’s likely a reason Baltimore isn’t seeing a large amount of spillover effects from congestion across the country, Dai said.
In addition, much of the cargo unloaded in Los Angeles and Long Beach is consumer goods, for which there is high demand and lots of manufacturing taking place. Often, automobiles have made up a solid chunk of Baltimore’s arrivals and exports, and microchip shortages have slowed that production, Dai said.
In September, about 59,000 tons worth of automobiles passed through Seagirt, according to Maryland Port Administration data. In September 2020, it was 93,000.
“We are not immune from the microchip shortage that is starting to impact our automobile volumes both the export and import sides,” said Maryland Port Administration executive director William P. Doyle in a statement. “We are hopeful that this will be a short term problem.”
In total, so far this year, Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal has handled close to 780,000 TEUs, a standard unit that measures cargo volume in terms of 20-foot containers. At that point in 2020, less than 500,000 TEUs of cargo had passed through the port, according to Maryland Port Administration data. But before the pandemic, between January and September of 2019, the port processed 818,000 TEUs of cargo.
“From LA, they are talking about a volume increase of about 20% compared to last year, and also above pre-pandemic levels,” Dai said. “Whereas in Baltimore, we’re still recovering from the pandemic.”
The return to near pre-pandemic volume hasn’t come without its complications. In February, for instance, truckers stood outside the terminal with handmade signs to protest long wait times to load up goods.
Armand Patella, executive vice president of the Maryland Motor Truck Association, said matters have improved since then, in part because staffing at the terminal has kept pace.
“[There was] a great effort to maintain the staffing levels to what they need to be to turn the trucks generally within a two-hour timeframe from start to finish,” Patella said.
Though there were some staffing challenges during the height of the pandemic — and some coronavirus cases among port workers — the International Longshoremen’s Association hasn’t struggled with outbreaks recently, and is successfully attracting new recruits for open positions, said Scott Cowan, president of the union’s Local 333 chapter.
And the arrival of the four new cranes in September promises more specialized, and therefore higher-paying, positions, Cowan said. Those cranes are likely to be operational in the first quarter of 2022, Doyle said.
The port has also made adjustments to ease congestion for drivers waiting to haul cargo, officials said. In the coming week, a new gate at Vail Street will offer truckers a new entry point to the port, Doyle said. And Ports America Chesapeake, which operates the port under a long-term lease with the port administration, also plans to install scales that can weigh trucks while they’re in motion, Doyle said.
It’s part of a litany of terminal upgrades set for the months and years ahead — $166 million worth. Next year, 15 more gantry cranes will arrive at Seagirt. Ports America also plans to move a shipping container repair facility further from the docks, creating more space for incoming cargo, Doyle said.
The Port of Baltimore’s seemingly bright future, together with its lack of current congestion, may make it an ideal backdrop for Biden’s speech Thursday, Dai said. That and its close proximity to the White House.
“This is more of a happy story. The Port of Baltimore is doing well,” he said.
Port officials are betting that container cargo levels will rebound, potentially surpassing 2019 figures, in part because of the terminal investments on the horizon. In recent months, the port has attracted two new container services, which translates to 21 new ships, which officials attribute to congestion issues elsewhere.
But at least one of those investments is still a long way off. Work on the long-awaited Howard Street Tunnel project, which will heighten clearances in the tunnel and beneath three Baltimore bridges is likely to start this year and may not finish until 2024.
“Those changes will not play a very big role for the short term, for the pandemic crisis we are seeing in this nation,” Dai said. “And so, I think this is more for long-term investments. And this is in anticipation of future growth in terms of import/ export volumes.”
In the meantime, Biden’s Veteran’s Day visit — his second to Baltimore in less than a month — is something to cheer about for port workers, Cowan said. It comes after the port welcomed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who was also advertising the infrastructure package, back in July.
“It’s fantastic. It gives more PR to the Port of Baltimore, which is already a great port,” Cowan said. “We’re getting the spotlight.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Barker contributed to this article.