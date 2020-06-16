Baltimore moving ahead with public financing of Port Covington development: $148M in bonds up for board vote

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates is scheduled to vote Wednesday on issuance of $148 million in bonds, the first phase of public financing for development of Port Covington, the formerly industrial area of South Baltimore owned by billionaire Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.
The bonds had been expected to be issued in the first quarter of this year, after a city finance panel approved them in December. They are part of a $660 million public financing package for Port Covington that the City Council passed in 2016.
Weller Development Co. suspended work on the project after the coronavirus struck Maryland, delaying the need for financing. Weller is building the project for Sagamore Development, a real estate firm owned by Plank, and New York investment bank Goldman Sachs.
The city money was approved for spending on public infrastructure — such as streets, water and sewer lines, parkland and bulkhead improvements — surrounding construction of an initial phase of redevelopment, which includes three apartment buildings, two office buildings and 1,000 parking spaces.
The area in South Baltimore is home to Under Armour offices, a Sagamore-owned restaurant and whiskey distillery, and The Baltimore Sun’s offices and printing presses. The Sun has a long-term lease on its facility.
Three cybersecurity firms in 2018 committed to moving to Port Covington as part of the first phase of redevelopment. Before the coronavirus struck, Weller said last fall that construction of the first five buildings would begin in January and they would be ready for occupancy in 2021. That schedule now appears delayed.
Weller officials could not be reached immediately Monday for comment.
The Board of Estimates, whose members include the mayor, president of the City Council,, and the city’s comptroller, solicitor and Director of Public Works, is responsible for approving large city contracts and spending. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young controls the board because the city solicitor and DPW head report to him.
The Port Covington agreement is on its agenda for its weekly meeting, which will be held virtually at 9 a.m. Wednesday because of measures to control the spread of COVID-19.