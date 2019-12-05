The executive director of the Maryland Port Administration will resign Dec. 31 after 18 years of leading the agency.
In a news release, the administration wrote that James J. White will step down from his position at the end of the year.
A division under the Maryland Department of Transportation, the port administration oversees the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.
White joined the administration in 1993 as its director of operations before serving as its deputy executive director from 1995 to 1999, when he was appointed to the role permanently. He left the port in 2005 after a public battle for control with his former bosses in the Robert Ehrlich administration, then returned in 2007 under Gov. Martin O’Malley.
The port administration wrote that White oversaw the port “during a period of record revenue, cargo and job growth.”
“Executive Director White led operations for 18 years as Port of Baltimore improved its national rankings, upgraded security procedures and completed infrastructure projects that made it one of the few ports in America capable of receiving the largest ships in the world,” the administration wrote.
In a statement, White thanked Gov. Larry Hogan for his support of the Port of Baltimore and said he “has set the course for the future of the Port from the Howard Street Tunnel to key infrastructure investments.”
“I’ve always been lucky to have had an outstanding executive team helping me every step of the way,” he wrote. "But the heart and soul of the Port of Baltimore are the thousands of men and women who work here every day, rain or shine, who have helped propel this Port to incredible heights. I will forever be grateful for their efforts.”