A person was found dead in a port-a-potty in an M&T Bank Stadium parking lot in Baltimore on Sunday, police said.
Police were called just before 2 p.m. to stadium Lot G-3 in the 200 block of W. Hamburg St., where they found the person dead. The person was not immediately identified.
The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.
It’s the second time this year a person has died in a port-a-potty at the Ravens’ stadium in the cold.
A man died while trying to escape from a burning portable toilet in Lot H in February.