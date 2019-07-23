Pope names Baltimore auxiliary bishop to lead West Virginia diocese troubled by scandal

Mark E. Brennan, an auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese of Baltimore and a man known for his humble service and “pastoral sensitivity,” will become bishop of the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in West Virginia, the Vatican announced Tuesday morning.
He succeeds former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, a controversial cleric who resigned 10 months ago amid allegations he engaged in a pattern of sexual and financial misconduct.
“The Holy Father appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston (USA), His Excellency Monsignor Mark E. Brennan, until now titular Bishop of Rusubisir and Auxiliary of Baltimore,” the Vatican reported in its daily news bulletin.
Brennan, 72, becomes the ninth bishop, or top church official, in the 169-year history of the mostly rural diocese. It encompasses the state and has nearly 75,000 members.
Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori investigated Bransfield’s conduct and temporarily led the West Virginia diocese. Lori determined the accusations of sexual abuse involving adults against Bransfield were credible and that he had spent lavishly from diocesan funds on luxury items and personal travel.
Bransfield disputed the allegations in June in an interview with The Washington Post, saying “none of it is true,” but declining to respond in detail on the advice of his lawyers.
The Vatican rendered its disciplinary decision last week, banning Bransfield from presiding over or taking part in public celebrations of Catholic liturgy and from living in the diocese. In addition, the Holy See ordered Bransfield to make unspecified amends to the diocese “for some of the harm he caused.”
One of Brennan’s first orders of business will be to decide what form those amends should take, church observers say, with the possibilities ranging from a fine to Bransfield forfeiting his pension.
Because the Vatican chose not to defrock Bransfield, he remains under its disciplinary jurisdiction.
In a statement the West Virginia diocese posted Tuesday on its website, Brennan said he was honored by the appointment and grateful to the pope for his confidence in him.
“Even as we work toward bringing about true healing and renewal here in this local church — work begun so well by Archbishop William Lori — I am full of hope and confidence for what we can accomplish together," Brennan said. “There is immense need which is matched by immense desire and determination to reinvigorate the church here in West Virginia and across our nation.”
The diocese was expected to introduce Brennan at a 9 a.m. news conference to be streamed on its website.
Widely recognized for a simple lifestyle and careful attention to pastoral matters, Brennan displayed characteristic humility in December 2016 when he received a call from Papal Nuncio Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s ambassador to the U.S. Catholic church, informing him that Pope Francis had named him auxiliary bishop for Baltimore.
He had spent decades ministering to immigrants, including 19 years celebrating Mass and administering the sacraments in English and Spanish at parishes in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. He said then that he’d expected to continue working in the Washington area until retirement or “the Lord calls me home,” but he added he has “always tried to say ‘Yes’ to the church, whatever it has asked of me.”
The call from Pierre, he told The Baltimore Sun at the time, came as “a shock — a total shock. … As you might gather, Pope Francis is a little different.”
At a 2016 news conference with Brennan to introduce him, Lori praised the veteran priest.
“His depth of experience, his pastoral sensitivity to the need for increasing outreach to our Spanish-speaking Catholics, will be a boon as we seek to reach out and draw in our Hispanic Catholics to the heart of our church,” Lori said at the time.
In the 2 1/2 years since his appointment, Brennan has continued that ministry, focusing much of his attention on the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baltimore’s largest Spanish-speaking parish.
He has also been a driving force behind a campaign by the archdiocese to encourage repentance, healing and action on matters of racial injustice.
Brennan’s ordination service will be Aug. 22 in the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, according to the statement from his new diocese.