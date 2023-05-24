Baltimore Police memo: Youth crowds violating curfew to face possible transport to ‘connection center’ this summer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Children and teens gathering in Baltimore during nighttime hours this summer could be ordered to vacate or be transported to what officials are calling a Youth Connection Center, according to a memo from the Baltimore Police commissioner.

The police document outlines how officers who encounter a crowd of 10 or more school-aged residents should instruct them to disperse in three successive announcements, before members of the group could be relocated by a Youth Connection Center employee. The young people could then be picked up by a parent or guardian from the center, the memo said.

The curfew memo makes clear that the relocation option is for children or teens who are not committing or suspected of criminal activity, and that officers should not stop or take someone into custody solely for a curfew violation. It also stresses that the purpose is to “ensure a youth’s safety by the youth relocating to a place they are permitted to be at night.”

The memo adds that “only minors consenting to be transported may be transported by the Center.”

The Baltimore Sun obtained the memo Wednesday from two sources who were not authorized to release it. A Baltimore Police spokesperson did not verify its authenticity but said the department had sent out an internal memo on the youth curfew.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison’s directive comes after Mayor Brandon Scott said last month that the city would enforce a strict curfew this summer. Scott has characterized the move as a way to protect young people, and announced it following an April 10 shooting near the Inner Harbor that left two teens wounded.

The city has long had a year-round curfew, but it often has not been enforced.

Critics of the strategy say curfews create negative interactions with police and are ineffective in curbing violence.

Heather Warnken, from the University of Baltimore School of Law’s Center for Criminal Justice Reform, has said there also is evidence that curfews lead to racially discriminatory enforcement.

In the police memo, Harrison wrote the curfew enforcement was not “intended to lead to an unnecessary increase in interactions between BPD and the City’s young people.” He said that was why the actual transport would be handled by people other than police officers, calling the approach consistent with the goal of reducing youth involvement with criminal or juvenile justice systems.

“Enforcement of a juvenile curfew is necessary to safeguard and protect our City’s youth,” Harrison wrote.

The memo’s directive takes effect beginning Friday and runs through Sept. 4. During that period, the department’s existing “juvenile curfew” policy will be updated and reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the city’s monitoring team for its consent decree with the federal government over constitutional policing, the memo said.

The curfew, according to the memo, is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for children under age 14.

Teens ages 14 to 17 will see a curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Memorial Day weekend through the last Sunday of August. The rest of the year, those teens will have an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Friday and Saturday nights, and a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew the other days of the week, the memo said.

Exceptions include children and teens who are accompanied by their parents; exercising First Amendment rights; in a car traveling on the interstate; working or traveling to or from work; experiencing an emergency; on a sidewalk near their home; and traveling to or from school, religious or certain recreational activities. The memo said approved activities could include those sponsored by the city, by a civic organization or by another entity taking responsibility for them.

Police are instructed to deliver a “vacate announcement,” in both English and Spanish, if possible.

It reads: “Baltimore City has a curfew that does not allow youth of specific ages to be in any public place or establishment during certain hours. If you are under 14 years of age you may not remain at this location between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. If you are between 14 years old and under 17 years of age you may not remain at this location between the hours of [STATE THE HOURS. See Appendix A]. If you fall within these ages, you may choose to leave on your own or a Youth Connection Center employee can transport you to the Center run by the City where your parent or guardian can pick you up. If you have any questions, please talk to a Youth Connection Center employee or a BPD member.”

Scott said in April that Youth Connection Centers likely would be located at recreation centers. City officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. about a youth engagement strategy for the summer dubbed “B’More this Summer.”