Black female Baltimore Police sergeant settles her harassment lawsuit against the city for $77,000

A Black female Baltimore Police sergeant who claimed in a federal lawsuit that she was unfairly accused of fraternization with a male Hispanic officer will received a $77,000 settlement from the city.
The city’s Board of Estimates unanimously voted Wednesday to approve the settlement for Sgt. Jasmin Rowlett who filed a complaint against the city in October in U.S. District Court alleging that the department has “perpetuated a long-standing pattern and practice of discrimination against African American female officers.”
A summary on the board’s agenda said Rowlett was harassed by supervisors and coworkers, who spread false rumors of her sexual promiscuity with multiple subordinate officers, including allegations of a sexual relationship with another officer.
Rowlett’s complaintsaid she was wrongly accused of having a sexual relationship with Officer Luis Garcia. A complaint by Garcia also said he was harassed similarly on the basis of race and national origin.
Dionna Maria Lewis, who represents both officers, said the complaint brought by Garcia is still pending, but the parties have been communicating on a possible settlement.
Lewis said both officers remain with the department.
A police spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.