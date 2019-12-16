Baltimore has agreed to pay $45,000 to a woman who alleged she was illegally stopped and physically injured by city police officers in 2015.
The settlement, which will be voted on by the Board of Estimates Wednesday, said that on March 12, 2015, officers “forcibly removed” D’Wan Whetstone from her vehicle after it was stopped in the middle of a street. The officers used “excessive force and .... as a result she suffered certain injuries,” according to a summary submitted to the panel.
The summary says the settlement will end litigation to save the city from further expenses, but that neither the city nor the officers admit any liability. The city’s law department supports the settlement and has urged the panel to approve it.
Whetstone could not be reached for comment Monday.