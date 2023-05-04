Two more Baltimore Police officers indicted, accused of manslaughter and theft

Authorities on Thursday announced indictments against two Baltimore Police officers, with one accused of negligent driving and manslaughter and the other officer charged with misconduct and theft of payroll funds.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office made the announcement just over two weeks after it publicly stated that two other city officers had been indicted in separate cases of assault and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Thursday, the State’s Attorney’s Office said officers Alexis Acosta and Cejus Watson have been indicted and are accused of committing offenses while on duty.

Acosta caused the death of 58-year-old Terry Harrell of Baltimore by driving in a criminally negligent manner, according to the indictment. It could not immediately be determined Thursday whether or not Acosta has an attorney.

On June 21, Acosta was driving with his lights and sirens on when he struck Harrell, who was riding a scooter, the police have said. At the time, the police department said Acosta had been responding to a fight in the 2800 block of East Preston Street, in which one woman was taken to the hospital with lacerations from a sharp weapon and another woman was arrested.

Video footage from Acosta’s body camera shows him passing through at least two intersections with red lights and one with a stop sign at a fairly constant speed before striking Harrell, who was driving through the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue and had a green light.

After the crash, Harrell was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead June 23. Acosta was not injured, according to the department.

The police department’s Emergency Vehicle Operation policy states that officers driving with their lights and sirens activated can “proceed through a red light or stop signal, a stop sign, or a yield sign, but only after slowing down as necessary for safety.”

The indictment charges Acosta with manslaughter, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, death of a vulnerable individual caused by a vehicle, and driving an emergency vehicle without regard for the safety of others. He faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and $2,500 in fines if found guilty of all charges.

Authorities said a Baltimore County grand jury indicted Watson last year alleging he distributed “controlled dangerous substances.” The Baltimore City grand jury charged him with misconduct in office and theft of payroll funds, alleging he left his post while he was supposed to be working and conducted a controlled substance transaction in the county, authorities said Thursday. Bates said at a press conference Thursday that the controlled substance was marijuana.

The city indictment gives the following account:

On Sept. 29, Watson was signed to work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at police headquarters. He started his shift at 6:56 a.m. and left around midday to go to his home in Owings Mills, then went to a tattoo parlor on Reisterstown Road and sold the substances. He “punched out” from work at 3:31 p.m., ending his shift after being absent from his post for 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Watson, who was under surveillance by city and county police officers, did not notify a supervisor that he had left his work post.

Watson was paid for hours he did not work, which was valued at more than $100 but less than $1,500.

Bates said Watson faces up to six months in jail if convicted of the theft charge, and that he could face any punishment not deemed cruel or unusual for the misconduct charge, if convicted of that.

An attorney representing Watson could not be reached for comment Thursday.

“The cases we bring to court are strong because of the reliable and trustworthy police officers we partner with to secure convictions,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates in a statement. “The allegations against these two officers damage this relationship by calling into question their integrity and ability to protect and serve the residents of our great city. As State’s Attorney, I must hold them accountable like any other individual who breaks the law in Baltimore.”