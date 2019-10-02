An African American female Baltimore Police sergeant said she was sexually harassed and retaliated against because of her race and gender, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court.
Sgt. Jasmin Rowlett alleged in a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court that the department has “perpetuated a long-standing pattern and practice of discrimination against African American female officers.”
Rowlett joined the department in 2009 and had been assigned to the Central District. Her attorney, Dionna Maria Lewis, said Rowlett is still a member of the department, but that the rumors have hurt her reputation and her safety as a police officer who must rely on other officers for backup on certain calls.
“This has had a significant impact on her,” Lewis said of the rumors. “It undermines your authority, especially as a woman, especially supervising men. They are not going to give you the respect you deserve.”
Lewis said her client, who is a single mother of three children, struggled after she was placed on unpaid leave after reporting the allegations internally.
The complaint said the department has “continually engaged in actions that reinforced the 'good ole’ boy’ system, where it is acceptable for Caucasian men to engage in conduct, even if it violates policy, without being held accountable, yet if African American women are even rumored to engage in similar conduct or actions, they are subjected to punitive measures, adverse and hostile treatment, and put out of work for being rumored to have been engaging in actions that Caucasian males and females were openly engaging in.”
The department was the only named defendant.
Police spokesman Matt Jablow declined to comment, citing department policy not to comment on ongoing litigation.
The complaint alleges Rowlett was the subject of “false rumors of sexual promiscuity with multiple subordinate officers.” When Rowlett and another officer reported the harassment to supervisors, the complaint said no action was taken.
When Rowlett complained about the harassment to a lieutenant, Rowlett said the lieutenant responded, “you are [a] supervisor, you’re gonna have to deal with people talking about you,” the complaint said.
Rowlett said she was charged internally with fraternization based upon only rumors, the complaint said. When a white male officer was known to have a relationship with a white female subordinate, they did not incur harassment or internal affairs complaints against them, the complaint said.
The complaint said Rowlett was “forced on unpaid administrative leave because she was experiencing distress from the harassment at work,” and was left without pay for nine months because she was found unfit for duty. Rowlett was only able to return to work after providing an independent medical assessment, and “the forced administrative leave was magically lifted,” the complaint said.
The complaint also alleges Rowlett was falsely imprisoned when she was forced to give a statement to internal affairs and was told she was not free to leave.
Rowlett is seeking back pay and compensatory damages.