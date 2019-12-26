Two men were shot in separate incidents on Christmas Day, Baltimore Police said, continuing a recent spate of violence that has left at least eight people dead in the past week.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday morning in the 4800 block of Bayonne Ave. in Northeast Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood, where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, according to a news release. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe the man was shot near the 5700 of Cedonia Ave. No further updates were given about the man’s current condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1700 block of W. North Ave. in Penn North. There, they found a 20-year-old man suffering after being shot in the face, according to another news release.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert said the incident is being investigated as a nonfatal shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.