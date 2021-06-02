Cost of hiring Baltimore police officers to patrol special events goes up for the first time in a decade

Baltimore officials on Wednesday voted to approve increased fees to cover the costs of police officers required to work special events outside of their normal assigned shifts.
The Board of Estimates approved the rate increases, after an audit last year found the fees did not fully cover the costs, leaving the city on the hook for the difference in costs.
The department had not adjusted its rates since 2011, according to the Board of Estimate’s Agenda. The new fees would charge $65 an hour for an officer, $70 for a sergeant, $75 for lieutenants, and $56 per marked police vehicle, and a 5% administrative service charge. The fee schedule will take affect for all special event permits that are filed after July 1.
“This is an attempt to provide a more aligned cost recovery schedule for officers, sergeants, and lieutenants that are billed out by the city to vendors through our secondary employment program,” Eric Melancon, Chief of Staff at the Baltimore Police Department, told members of the Board during Wednesday’s meeting.
“We want to ensure we are getting proper cost recovery, and being responsive to the city auditor’s recent audit,” he said.
The audit released last June found, for example, one special event that required 15 members to staff billed organizers for roughly $8,200, but the actual cost to have officers man the event was closer to $12,000.
Melancon said the current rate is $45 an hour, and is “eclipsed by actual costs of the vast majority of rates of actual overtime.”
During the meeting, Comptroller Bill Henry asked Melancon what other changes the department has made to improve and monitor the collection of fees.
Melancon said the department is required to pay officers overtime, or time and half, for such events, which is negotiated in their contract.
Melancon said other jurisdictions have a different processes for detailing officers to special events, and that Baltimore Police are “exploring ways to completely outsource this function to a third party vendor.” He said the department is also evaluating different compensation depending on the job instead of a flat fee.