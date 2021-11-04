Baltimore Police recruits will get credit towards an associate degree during training under new agreement with BCCC

Baltimore Police recruits will be able to work toward an associate degree while training to become a police officers thanks to a new agreement with Baltimore City Community College.
The Baltimore Police department announced a new Articulation Agreement Thursday that allows police academy graduates to earn up to 36 credits toward an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Law Enforcement at the Community College.
The agreement comes after the city and police union reached a new contract last month that pays officers with degrees more money. Beginning in January, all officers with an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or master’s degree will earn an additional $1,500, $3,000 or $4,500, respectively, each year.
“This partnership with BCCC creates a pathway to increased educational opportunities for our officers and will pave the way for success in their Law Enforcement careers,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement. “Making it more convenient for officers to earn their degrees also allows them to be eligible for salary incentives sooner.”
The contract also increases annual pay for new officers as an incentive to attract recruits, and will also make the department the highest paying agency for rookie officers. The police union said, however, that the contract does not do enough to retain officers and that after the first 10 years, pay drops for veteran officers compared to other jurisdictions.
Associate degrees generally require 60 credits, according to the Maryland Association of Community Colleges. BCCC allows up to 45 transfer credits toward an associate degree. Under the new agreement, police academy recruits can transfer up to 9 hours of credits from other institutions toward the BCCC degree.
“We are honored to support new BPD officers as they continue their academic studies with Baltimore City Community College,” BCCC President Debra L. McCurdy said in a statement. “BPD Academy graduates are well on their way to completing an Associate Degree and advancing in their career in Law Enforcement, while also taking full advantage of flexible schedules and seamless transfer opportunities to four-year institutions.”
Baltimore Police, and law enforcement agencies across the country, have been grappling with ways to boost recruitment while dealing with issues of hiring and retention as ranks dwindle. At least 206 officers have left Baltimore this year, compared to 140 new hires, leaving a deficit of 66 officers, according to the departmental data.