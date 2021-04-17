xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore police car swerves responding to call, crashes into Herring Run creek

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 17, 2021 4:17 PM

A Baltimore police officer swerved their patrol car while responding to a call Saturday morning, leaving the roadway in Northeast Baltimore and coming to a crashing halt in Herring Run, a department spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution and no bystanders were injured, Baltimore Police spokeswoman detective Chakia Fennoy said.

Assigned to patrol in the department’s Northeast District, the officer was responding to a call around 11:19 a.m. for an armed person and was driving in the 2000 block of Echodale Avenue when “he swerved to avoid another vehicle and ended up in a creek,” Fennoy wrote in an email.

Chunks of vehicle and a fallen lamp post lay on the ground at the corner of Echodale Ave. and Herring Run Rd. where earlier Saturday a Baltimore Police vehicle crashed into the river and was removed by the Underwater Recovery Team.
Chunks of vehicle and a fallen lamp post lay on the ground at the corner of Echodale Ave. and Herring Run Rd. where earlier Saturday a Baltimore Police vehicle crashed into the river and was removed by the Underwater Recovery Team. (Ulysses Muñoz)

Fennoy said the officer “did make contact with the civilian’s vehicle,” but the person was not injured.

As is protocol for departmental crashes, Fennoy said detectives with the department’s Accident Investigation Unit, sometimes called Crash Team detectives, are investigating the collision.

A photo reviewed by The Baltimore Sun showed the police vehicle laying on its side, windshield smashed and front end crumpled, in the waterway. The car appeared to be sitting in shallow water, with a concrete embankment flanking one side of the creek.

