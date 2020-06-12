Crowds start gathering in opposition to police budget being discussed by Baltimore city council

Crowds of protesters gathered early Friday afternoon before heading to City Hall to voice their opposition to the Baltimore Police Department’s half-billion dollar proposed budget being discussed by the city council later this evening.
More than 100 marchers met first at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center downtown, while a car caravan gathered at the West Baltimore MARC station, where they displayed signs calling to “Defund BPD."
The city council hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. and will include comments from Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and others on the $550 million budget proposed by Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. The hearing wraps up a week of budget hearings for the city’s $3 billion operating budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1.
Because of the coronavirus restrictions, the budget hearings have been a mix of those participating live and those operating from home. The head of the council’s Budget and Appropriations and other agency heads have appeared at City Hall while support staff chime in virtually.
Residents can tune in online by following directions on the Council’s website.
The budget discussions come as many across the country are questioning how police departments are funding in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death, which occurred after police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has ignited weeks of widespread protesting across the country and demands locally and national for sweeping police reforms, including calls for “defunding the police.”
Harrison said this week he will defend his department’s budget, which is largely made up of personnel costs and contractual spending for items such as body cameras.
He said he agrees that more needs to be done to address the root causes of crime. But reducing police funding now — in a city reeling from violent crime and a department trying to rebuild itself as it undergoes a federal consent decree — would be detrimental.
“We can’t do it at the cost of reducing services while I’m in the middle of the highest murder rate in the country and where we are dealing with those things right now,” he said.
Protest organizers, however, want much more drastic measures and are demanding that police budgets be slashed in half, with those savings instead going to community-based mental health services, education, and youth programming.
“Police and policing are over funded in Baltimore City at the expense of critical resources communities need to survive and be safe,” protest organizers from the group Organizing Black said in a statement.
The group of protesters meeting Friday afternoon at the MARC station outfitted their cars with messages, including writing the names police brutality victims on windshields and side windows. Others used tape to display messages supporting reductions in police budgets.
One truck’s loudspeaker played Kendrick Lamar‘s “Alright” and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” two of the songs heard most frequently at demonstrations during the weeks of protest.
Baltimore Sun photographer Ulysses Muñoz contributed to this story.